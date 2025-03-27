Lawson will be replaced at Red Bull by Yuki Tsunoda as the New Zealander in turn returns to Racing Bulls.

The confirmation comes after days of intense speculation and off the back of a tough start to season at the opening events in Australia and China.

“Following a difficult opening period to the season for Liam Lawson, Oracle Red Bull Racing have made the decision that from the 2025 Japan GP, Yuki Tsunoda will drive for Oracle Red Bull Racing and Liam will drive for Visa Cash App Racing Bulls,” Red Bull announced.

One of the driving factors behind the switch is a desire for experience at the wheel of the tricky Red Bull RB21 and the switch has been made with the support and input of multiple key figures within the organisation.

That includes not only team principal Christian Horner but also Red Bull motorsport advisor Dr Helmut Marko and the squad’s shareholders.

“It has been difficult to see Liam struggle with the RB21 at the first two races and as a result we have collectively taken the decision to make an early switch,” said Horner.

“We came into the 2025 season with two ambitions, to retain the world drivers’ championship and to reclaim the world constructors’ title and this is a purely sporting decision.

“We acknowledge there is a lot of work to be done with the RB21 and Yuki’s experience will prove highly beneficial in helping to develop the current car.

“We welcome him to the team and are looking forward to seeing him behind the wheel of the RB21.

“We have a duty of care to protect and develop Liam and together, we see that after such a difficult start, it makes sense to act quickly so Liam can gain experience as he continues his F1 career with Visa Cash App Racing Bulls, an environment and a team he knows very well.”

Lawson was promoted to Red Bull following an 11-race tenure with Racing Bulls (formerly RB and AlphaTauri) across two seasons.

His rapid rise to the senior team came in response to Sergio Perez struggling for much of 2024, which arguably cost Red Bull the constructors’ championship.

As Lawson has struggled, Tsunoda has been in strong form in the opening rounds of 2025, his fifth season in F1.

The often-fiery Japanese driver will join Max Verstappen for his home grand prix in Suzuka, officially as part of a “driver rotation.”

“Red Bull are in the unique position of having four seats on the Formula 1 grid, across Oracle Red Bull Racing and Visa Cash App Racing Bulls,” read the team statement.

“And as such, the Team have made the decision to exercise a driver rotation that will see Yuki partner current and four-time world champion, Max Verstappen.”

Tsunoda becomes Verstappen’s sixth teammate at Red Bull since joining the Milton Keynes operation during the 2016 campaign.

Perez was the longest standing of those, surviving for four years alongside the Dutchman and taking five of his six F1 wins with the squad.

The Japanese Grand Prix gets underway next weekend, April 4-6.