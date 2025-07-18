Moore is departing Triple Eight for General Motors following a high-profile poaching in the wake of the team’s decision to switch to Ford.

While there were initial claims Moore would be blocked from working at GM for as much as 12 months, he’s expected to start with the company in the coming weeks.

Moore is a Triple Eight original, having been among those working at Briggs Motorsport when it was bought by the Roland Dane-led group in late 2003.

He’s worked for the team ever since, outside of a five-year spell with Porsche in Germany from 2016.

“We are extremely privileged to have had JJ with us here at Triple Eight,” read a post from the team.

“Through multiple stints over 22 years, and the overseeing of the Gen3 product, JJ is a once in a lifetime mastermind.

“We are sure he will do great things for the General Motors brand going forward and we wish him the best of luck with all his future endeavours.”

Moore has not been part of Triple Eight’s travelling crew since news of his GM deal broke in March.

He will head-up the technical side of GM’s renewed Supercars program, although is believed to have ambitions to head to the United States with the company.