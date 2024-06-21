Briatore has rejoined the squad he headed during the 1990s and 2000s when it was known as Benetton and Renault.

He left the organisation in the wake of the Crashgate saga of 2008, when he was heavily implicated in Nelson Piquet deliberately crashing at the Singapore Grand Prix.

For that, he received a lifetime ban, which was subsequently overturned.

He has since returned to the sport as manager for Fernando Alonso, among other behind-the-scenes work in the F1 paddock.

The 75-year-old Italian has now been charged with securing a power unit supply for Alpine in what is a key development for the team's future.

Alpine offered no comment when asked by Speedcafe for confirmation of Briatore's appointment – though reports suggest it could be formally announced today.

Alpine is majority-owned by French car manufacturer Renault, which continues to produce its power units out of Viry-Châtillon.

However, as reported last month, there has been a growing desire to shelve the power unit programme amid growing speculation the team will be sold.

The Alpine F1 team has been through the wringer in recent seasons, with a long list of senior or high-profile departures from Enstone.

That includes Alonso and Oscar Piastri, as well as the squad's leaders; Cyril Abiteboul, Laurent Rossi, Otmar Szafnauer, and Alan Permane, among a host of others.

At a time of soaring values and increased global interest in F1, the squad's failure to deliver is embarrassing for Renault.

Group CEO Luca de Meo has stated that he has no intention of selling the organisation, though the apparent decision to close down the power unit division – or more likely realign it – suggests otherwise.

Alpine is one of, arguably, only two operations that are feasibly on the market. The other is Haas.

However, it is the less attractive of the two partly due to its poor recent form and internal turmoil, but also because of its power unit department.

As the operation stands, a new owner would be forced to acquire both the race team in Enstone and the Viry engine operation to ensure it remains a going concern.

That combination increases the cost of entry/acquisition significantly and is illogical given the high cost of running a power unit department versus buying in a known unit.

Renault's current power unit is regarded as the worst of the four currently in F1.

The decision to employ Briatore and charge him with securing a supply of power units can, therefore, be considered a step towards the organisation's sale.

The need to secure an engine supply is necessary because it is understood that Alpine, as an ‘original equipment manufacturer' (OEM), is not entitled to an obligated power unit supply under the regulations come 2026.

A facility exists within the technical regulations that a team without an engine deal can rely on the FIA mandating a current manufacturer provide units.

It is that facility Andretti had intended to exercise with its entry to F1 prior to Cadillac's arrival as a PU manufacturer in 2028.

However, the 2026 Formula 1 Power Unit Technical Regulations suggest that may not be the case for an OEM such as Renault/Alpine.

Article 1.3.5 of Appendix 5 of the regulations states: “Neither the New Customer Competitor nor any of its affiliated companies shall be an Automotive Manufacturer set up with the purpose of (amongst other things) of participating in the Championship, unless otherwise agreed by the PU Manufacturer.”

It is followed by Article 1.3.6 which adds: “The New Customer Competitor shall not have any sponsorship agreement in place with any entity that is in competition with the Core Activities of an Automotive Manufacturer which are also carried out by the PU Manufacturer, unless otherwise agreed by the PU Manufacturer.”

The key term is ‘New Customer Competitor' which is undefined and therefore open to interpretation by the FIA.

That could perceivably encapsulate Renault/Alpine as it would be a ‘new customer' given it has not previously required an external supply of power units.

Sources have suggested Briatore has had conversations with Mercedes AMG HPP and Honda, the latter of which has an exclusive supply deal with Aston Martin heading into 2026.

Mercedes HPP currently supplies the factory operation alongside McLaren, Aston Martin (which it will lose at the end of 2025), and Williams.

By securing an external power unit supply, Renault/Alpine will be able to cut millions out of its operational expenses while potentially redeploying the expertise in Viry.

Last year, Renault Group and Geely entered a joint venture agreement to develop 17 engine plants and five research and development centres.

Given the experience of its F1 programme and involvement in Formula E, Renault has world-class experience in hybrid technologies and internal combustion design that could be redeployed.

The timing of securing a new deal is important as the window for Renault to easily step away as a power unit manufacturer is closing.

As a registered power unit manufacturer under the 2026 regulations, to which it is already bound, it must notify the FIA of its intent to cease supply before the end of this year.

Article 1.2.4 of Appendix 5 declares: “Any PU Manufacturer of a homologated PU wishing to cease the supply of PUs must notify the FIA of its intention to do so no later than 1 January of the year preceding that in which such PUs will no longer be supplied.”

It's another indication the appointment of Briatore is a signal of the apparent intention to sell the operation.

Freeing the racing team from its current engine programme allows it to enter the market at a far lower price point than running an engine programme, making it much more appealing to a potential buyer.

Renault remains a 76 percent owner of the organisation after selling a 24 percent interest to an investor group last June for €200 million.

At the time, that valued the team at USD $900 million, leaving Renault's interest at around USD $680 million.

Currently, it's unable to release that because its power unit programme sets the barrier to entry to high.

But how does this stack up with de Meo's stated position that he is not interested in selling the organisation?

It's possible that the Renault/Alpine name remains in F1 despite an ownership sale – potentially by retaining equity or through a branding arrangement.

Previously, Sauber has been known as Alfa Romeo following a commercial agreement with Stellantis.

It's not unimaginable that a similar deal is agreed that would see the Alpine name or branding retained should the organisation be sold – though admittedly that would have to be reconciled against Article 1.3.6.

There is one known party in the market looking to acquire a team, though there are thought to be others looking to buy their way in, too.

Andretti is not among those, the American operation continuing down the path of entering F1 on its own terms as an all-new entity.

Briatore meanwhile has his work cut out as he works to secure a third-party engine supply from what will be a market rival to Alpine.

Given Renault's links with Geely, Aramco, and Aston Martin, perhaps that will lead to a white label arrangement with Honda.