The disqualification follows a Saturday night hearing regarding the skid blocks on the front bumpers of the cars.

Earlier today the team escaped an initial hearing over skid blocks with allegations that the control parts had been machined.

This latest hearing, however, has seen both cars scrubbed from the Race 11 results.

Brodie Kostecki finished the race eighth and Will Davison 17th.

“The Charge concerns the Skid Blocks which sit under the front bumper assembly of each car,” read the stewards statement.

“The VSD prescribes that the profile of the blocks must be of a certain height.

“It is common ground that the profile of the blocks are more shallow than prescribed.

“Rule C1.1.3 provides that a Car must remain identical in all respects .. as defined in the relevant VSD.

“Rule 1.1.4 prohibits unauthorised modifications.

“The Charge is laid under Rule C1.1.3 and not Rule C1.1.4.

“However, the Supercar’s Technical representative asserts the skid blocks have been deliberately machined down and accepts that if that is not proved to the Stewards’ satisfaction the charge fails.

“The Team Representative submits that the skid blocks have been worn down and have been sanded to remove scratches and gouges and that explains the change of profile.

“The Stewards were shown three front assemblies bearing the skid blocks. Two of these assemblies were removed from Cars 17 and 38 after Race 11 in Parc Ferme. The third was removed from Car 38 after race 12.

“Car 38 had run a new assembly with new skid blocks in Race 12.

“Upon inspection of the three assemblies, it was clear to the Stewards that the profile of the skid blocks on the Cars for Race 11 were uniform across the skid blocks.

“The Stewards are of the view that such a uniform profile is inconsistent with wear and cosmetic sanding and is only reasonably consistent with deliberate machine modification.

“The Stewards find the breach proved.”

DJR has accepted the decision.

“The Shell V-Power Racing Team acknowledges and accepts today’s decision by the Stewards resulting in a technical breach in Saturday’s opening race (Race 11) at Symmons Plains,” read a statement from the team.

“As was advised to the Stewards in the hearing as part of the team’s submission, both cars 38 and 17 had been fitted with previously used front bars for this weekend’s event in Tasmania. These parts had excess wear between races. As also submitted to Stewards, there was no performance advantage in using used parts.

“While disappointed in today’s process, we accept the decision and are now firmly focused on Sunday’s racing.”