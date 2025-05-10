Tyrepower V8 SuperUtes

The SuperUtes’ day started with the half-points, reverse top six (from Race 1) where Marjoram (Isuzu D-MAX) won the start from pole and led all the way. Borg slotted into second ahead of Craig Woods (Toyota Hilux), David Sieders (Mazda BT-50) and Jayden Wanzek (Mitsubishi Triton).

Meanwhile Race 1 winner Cody Brewczynski (Hilux) ceded spots to Paul Morris (Ford Ranger) and Cameron Crick (BT-50). However, he quickly got them back and was able to continue forward to finish second behind Marjoram and ahead of Borg.

Woods was slowed by a fuel issue and limped to 12th, Wanzek was turned around by Crick who retired, and then Wanzek had contact with Dave Casey which caused his Triton to spear off at Turn 5. Wanzek crossed the line sixth but was penalised back to 14th. Sieders finished fourth ahead of Jimmy Vernon (Triton), Morris and Michael Sherwell (Triton).

From the front row for Race 3, Borg grabbed the lead off polesitter Brewczynski and was never headed. Brewczynski dropped to third behind Marjoram and held on ahead of Wanzek.

Seiders was next with the top five close and well ahead of the next group where Rossi Johnson (Holden Colorado) showed the way ahead of Sherwell, Casey, Adrian Cottrell (Colorado), Morris and Brad Vereker (Hilux). Woods and Crick were spinners, tagged by Casey and Cottrell respectively.

The final race of Round 2 is set to take place at 11:20am on Sunday.

Battery World Aussie Racing Cars

Four drivers vied for victory in the first two races of Round 2 where Scott Andriske and Mason Harvey emerged victorious.

Fog lingered during most of Race 1 where Kody Garland beat Andriske, Harvey and Joel Heinrich away at the start. From there the quartet sparred over the 16 laps. There were several lead changes and as they entered the last lap, it was Harvey ahead of Garland.

Together with Andriske they were three-wide through Turn 5 before Andriske emerged the winner. Garland was second as Heinrich snuck ahead of Harvey for third. Brandon Madden was next, ahead of Kent Quinn, Reece Chapman, Andrew Corish, Scott Dornan (the only Camaro among the Mustangs) and Jack Boyd.

The next outing produced a similar scenario with the top four, except this time Harvey grabbed the lead just after mid-distance and held it to the end.

The race finished behind the safety car after there was contact that involved Denis Butler and Asher Johnston (a Race 1 DNF with a broken header) and subsequently Jeff Watters who couldn’t avoid Butler. Elsewhere Chapman stopped after his engine dropped its oil load.

Garland finished second while Heinrich who was third, slowed over the last two laps and conceded positions to Andriske, Madden, Quinn and Jack Boyd.

The third race of the weekend which will feature an inverted grid is scheduled for 8:00am on Sunday before Race 4 at 10:25am.

Touring Car Masters

In Russell Hancock’s Ford Mustang and with pole position, Steve Johnson won the start and was never headed to win Race 1 of the second round.

Joel Heinrich (Chev Camaro) settled in behind and stayed there throughout the 16 laps to finish 1.7s adrift. Third place went to Ryan Hansford (Holden Torana A9X) after he worked his way past Adam Garwood (Ford Capri Perana).

The battle for fifth went for the entire distance between Andrew Fisher (Torana) and Jude Bargwanna (Holden Commodore). The latter tried several times to get past in the braking areas and even hit the back of the Torana fairly heavily. It took until the penultimate lap to make a move stick for Bargwanna to finish ahead.

Behind seventh placed Scott Cameron (Camaro), Danny Buzadzic (Torana) fought through to eighth after he was turned around at Turn 4 on the first lap by Tony Karanfilovski (Mustang).

Races 2 and 3 will be on Sunday at 8:30am and 1:40pm.