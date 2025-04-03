Late last year, it emerged that DAZN was poised to acquire the Foxtel Group from News Corp and Telstra in a deal worth more than $3 billion.

Fox Sports and Kayo fall under the Foxtel Group, which is home to Formula 1, Supercars, MotoGP, and NASCAR.

Under the new deal, Foxtel Group will continue to operate as a standalone entity.

According to DAZN, Foxtel Group will benefit from the UK company’s “global reach, market-leading technology, and investment in sports entertainment innovation.”

Fox Sports, Kayo, and its sister brands Binge and Hubbl will retain their respective brand identities.

The current deal between Supercars and Fox Sports is set to expire at the end of 2025.

Supercars is expected to extend its agreement with Fox Sports as the championship’s pay TV broadcaster.

Per a statement from DAZN: “The integration process will be phased, ensuring a seamless transition for employees, partners, and customers. Foxtel will be known as “a DAZN Company,” reinforcing its connection to a global leader in sports entertainment.”

DAZN describes itself as a “world-leading sports entertainment platform” streaming more than 90,000 live events annually and is available in more than 200 markets worldwide.

Among its headline properties is European football including Bundesliga, Serie A, LALIGA, Ligue 1.

DAZN has become synonymous with combat sports and is the home of the NFL outside of the US.

“This is an exciting day for DAZN and Foxtel Group and a significant milestone for DAZN as we expand our global footprint into Australia, a key sports market with passionate fans,” said DAZNB CEO Shay Segev.

“Foxtel’s strong local presence, combined with DAZN’s global scale, technology, and content rights, will unlock incredible opportunities for sports fans, advertisers, and partners, while continuing to deliver great drama, lifestyle and news content.”

Foxtel Group CEO Patrick Delany said the ownership change will keep the Foxtel Group Australian-based.

“DAZN’s ownership allows the Foxtel Group to remain an Australian-based business, with an Australian team and the sport, drama and entertainment that Australians love,” said Delany.

“As part of DAZN, we now benefit from their global scale, their leading technology platform and their track-record in innovation that will allow us to more effectively compete with the global streaming giants.

“A big part of what drives us at Foxtel is bringing the best sports and the best sports production to our subscribers.

“We now have the opportunity to take the AFL and NRL, our two largest and most iconic Australian sports, to a massive global audience.

“For our Australian subscribers, it creates the opportunity to enjoy even more of the world’s best sports.”