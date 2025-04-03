With an unprecedented NZ double-header on the cards as soon as next year, Highlands Motorsport Park has long been tipped to join Taupo on the Supercars schedule.

That was at least until a report earlier this year that Christchurch’s Ruapuna is also heavily in the mix.

According to Quinn, who owns the Taupo, Highlands and Hampton Downs circuits, it could be that Ruapuna has moved ahead as the favourite to snare the second round.

That opinion is based on the federal NZ government wanting to splash more tourism dollars in Christchurch, as opposed to the popular Central Otago area where Highlands is based.

Quinn also feels that funding could be helped by SailGP dropping its Christchurch event for this year.

“The latest from my side of the table is that the V8s definitely want to do two races in New Zealand,” Quinn told Speedcafe. “I think that was unanimous in the last meeting that we all had.

“I think the government assistance for the V8s to go to Highlands is a lot less than they’d hoped for. Because, to be honest, that region, Central Otago, has a pretty strong tourism following anyway.

“I think the other option for them in the South Island is obviously Ruapuna, which isn’t a bad option. [Christchurch] lost the SailGP thing that was there, so they’ve still got a bit of money in the slush fund.”

Quinn backed Ruapuna to make any improvements needed to the circuit and facilities and said he’d be happy with that outcome, even though the circuit doesn’t fall under his ownership.

“There’d be a fair bit of work to do at Ruapuna but I think they would manage to do it, they’d rise to the challenge.

“And let’s be honest, the V8s race at tracks that are not quite up to full standard anyway. You’ve got Tasmania; Tasmania is fine, but it’s not a Tier 1 track.

“[Ruapuna] may be a financially better option for [Supercars], which is good because it helps the whole business.

“It would be great for them to come to Highlands and I’m sure that all the teams and all the drivers and spectators and everyone would think it was a great thing.

“However I have said consistently that just coming to Highlands just to do another sprint round is probably not quite right. I think it needs to be a wee bit more special than that, a boutique round or something,

“Anyway, it’s up in the air. I think, regardless, New Zealand will benefit.

“And despite what people think, yes it’s good to have the V8s coming to your track. It’s great. But it’s a three-month lead-up to the event, and it’s a month after the event that you’re involved in the whole process.

“From a business, commercial point of view, the amount of hours that are spent on an event, from the track’s perspective, is immense.”

The Central Otago/Christchurch debate is not dissimilar to how the choice for a new home on the North Island, in the wake of Pukekohe’s demise, played out.

In that case the federal government look to spend tourism money away from Auckland and in a more regional setting.

While Supercars does appear to have found a happy home at Taupo, Quinn is still expecting it will move to Hampton Downs, closer to the Auckland population, at some point in the future.

“If I had a crystal ball… Hampton Downs is a fantastic track for Supercars,” he said.

“It flows, it’s got passing points, it’s got plenty of viewing things, it’s got the whole atmosphere.

“And it’s a lot closer to Auckland. 1.8 million people. But let’s give Taupo another couple of years at least see what comes from it.

“What I’ve always said is that my team and my three tracks are very willing and able to help and be involved in Supercars events in New Zealand.”