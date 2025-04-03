The newly created role comes amid rampant speculation of the team’s potential as the future General Motors homologation team in Supercars.

PremiAir Racing is one of the leading candidates to take on the factory Chevrolet status, though rumours persist linking Team 18 to the role.

A dual citizen of Australia and Great Britain, Dolphin is a member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors (AICD) and comes with a raft of experience in sports administration.

His CV includes working with Formula 1 on its Concord agreement. Dolphin also has experience outside of motorsport includes working in tennis, rugby, and football.

“Gwyn has an impressive resume, featuring management experience in global business and sport – including motorsport, rugby, tennis and football – in both the private and public sectors, and with international automotive and motorsport brands such as Toyota, Vodafone F1 with Ferrari, WPP (for Vodafone and Ford), Ford, Nissan and Prodrive,” a PremiAir Racing statement read.

“Working across in-house and consultant roles across his career, he has provided business leadership, commercial, strategic and management direction to varied clients, including working on a new F1 Concorde agreement with Formula One Management, Honda Europe sponsorship for SBK and motocross teams, and broadcast and commercial strategies, while producing millions in new revenue for clients

“He was also held the position of CEO for Tourism WA, leading the State’s major tourism and events programs including the Perth Stadium event plan, and leading relationships with major airline and hotel partners. Most recently has been acting as a business advisor / board director for organisations including the Commonwealth Government, Global Rugby / Western Force, Tourism WA, the City of Perth, and Tennis West.”

PremiAir Racing team owner Peter Xiberras hailed Dolphin’s appointment a watershed moment for the outfit.

“With his extensive leadership experience, encompassing high performance and commercial skillsets, Gwyn is going to be a fantastic addition to our team,” Xiberras said.

“Over many years Gwyn has developed high-level manufacturer relationships and managed teams, from 20 staff to more than 100, brokering high level motorsport deals, and ensuring success on and off the track in all manner of sporting disciplines including F1, rally, sportscar, touring car championships and more.

“Working under my direction and overseeing our motorsport activities across the board, Gwyn is going to ensure PremiAir Racing is always best placed to maximise any opportunities that come our way and to be the very best team that we can be.

“I greatly look forward to welcoming him to the team when he officially joins us.”

Dolphin is currently based in Western Australia but will move to Queensland to be with the Gold Coast-based team in May.

“I’m thrilled about the opportunity that lies ahead with PremiAir Racing,” said Dolphin.

“Peter Xiberras has proven his commitment to build the team into a successful operation. My role is to add another layer of experience and senior leadership to the organisation, and help accelerate that growth.

“Supercars is a highly competitive series so we will work relentlessly to find the gains that will help to progress PremiAir Racing to the front of the field.”