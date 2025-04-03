WSSA is behind the Save or Speedway campaign, headed up by speedway volunteer Jason Jones.

In a statement, WSSA said it had witnessed “a disturbing abuse of process” by the Auckland Council.

On the advice of its economic development agency Tātaki Auckland Unlimited (TAU), the Auckland Council voted to consolidate the region’s speedway racing to one venue.

Under the proposal, all open-wheel racing at Western Springs would be moved to Waikaraka Park, which would receive an $11 million facelift to facilitate the move.

The central issue in the fracas is a pair of supporting documents used by Tātaki Auckland Unlimited to support the consolidation.

Those letters of support from two separate groups canvased by Tātaki Auckland Unlimited were withdrawn.

Those groups believed that they had been misled when approached about the proposed upgrade to Waikaraka Park and the implications for Western Springs.

Speedway New Zealand, the sport’s governing body, was one of those parties that withdrew its letter of support. The matter was referred to the Serious Fraud Office.

“Formal complaints sent to Council highlighting multiple breaches of process and legal obligations under the Local Government Act to consult with affected parties have all been ignored,” the Western Springs Speedway Association said in a statement.

“Fabricated and tampered documents were used in the decision-making process to suggest a level of support for the move from Western Springs to Waikaraka Park that does not exist.

“Individuals linked to these fabrications were permitted to exert an undue influence over the process with little or no apparent oversight from those in positions of authority.

“Senior management within TAU and Council as well as the mayoral department were all aware of what has transpired but at no stage have intervened to restore some credibility to behaviour that can only be characterised as biased and predetermined.

“The governing body of the sport (Speedway NZ) was completely misrepresented and a letter of support they provided for upgrades was presented as support for “consolidation”.

“They were left out of decisions affecting the future of the sport, by TAU, Council, and the [promoter] that Council has appointed “custodian” of the sport at Waikaraka.”

WSSA argued that the impact of moving speedway activities from Western Springs to Waikaraka Park would have detrimental effects on the sport.

WSSA argued that Waikaraka Park has a far smaller capacity than Western Springs and that reduced crowds would lead to sponsors walking away from the sport.

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown claimed in a video posted to social media that little more than 12,000 spectators attended the 2024 summer season.

“That’s less than go to a corner dairy,” he said.

WSSA branded those figures false, claiming more than 100,000 speedway goers per season.

