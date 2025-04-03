WSSA is behind the Save or Speedway campaign, headed up by speedway volunteer Jason Jones.
In a statement, WSSA said it had witnessed “a disturbing abuse of process” by the Auckland Council.
On the advice of its economic development agency Tātaki Auckland Unlimited (TAU), the Auckland Council voted to consolidate the region’s speedway racing to one venue.
Under the proposal, all open-wheel racing at Western Springs would be moved to Waikaraka Park, which would receive an $11 million facelift to facilitate the move.
The central issue in the fracas is a pair of supporting documents used by Tātaki Auckland Unlimited to support the consolidation.
Those letters of support from two separate groups canvased by Tātaki Auckland Unlimited were withdrawn.
Those groups believed that they had been misled when approached about the proposed upgrade to Waikaraka Park and the implications for Western Springs.
Speedway New Zealand, the sport’s governing body, was one of those parties that withdrew its letter of support. The matter was referred to the Serious Fraud Office.
“Formal complaints sent to Council highlighting multiple breaches of process and legal obligations under the Local Government Act to consult with affected parties have all been ignored,” the Western Springs Speedway Association said in a statement.
“Fabricated and tampered documents were used in the decision-making process to suggest a level of support for the move from Western Springs to Waikaraka Park that does not exist.
“Individuals linked to these fabrications were permitted to exert an undue influence over the process with little or no apparent oversight from those in positions of authority.
“Senior management within TAU and Council as well as the mayoral department were all aware of what has transpired but at no stage have intervened to restore some credibility to behaviour that can only be characterised as biased and predetermined.
“The governing body of the sport (Speedway NZ) was completely misrepresented and a letter of support they provided for upgrades was presented as support for “consolidation”.
“They were left out of decisions affecting the future of the sport, by TAU, Council, and the [promoter] that Council has appointed “custodian” of the sport at Waikaraka.”
WSSA argued that the impact of moving speedway activities from Western Springs to Waikaraka Park would have detrimental effects on the sport.
WSSA argued that Waikaraka Park has a far smaller capacity than Western Springs and that reduced crowds would lead to sponsors walking away from the sport.
Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown claimed in a video posted to social media that little more than 12,000 spectators attended the 2024 summer season.
“That’s less than go to a corner dairy,” he said.
WSSA branded those figures false, claiming more than 100,000 speedway goers per season.
Read the full Western Springs Speedway Association statement below:
Today WSSA filed at the High Court for judicial review against Auckland Councils Speedway consolidation decision.
The last six months have witnessed a disturbing abuse of process in the eviction of speedway from their internationally acclaimed home of 96 years.
Formal complaints sent to Council highlighting multiple breaches of process and legal obligations under the Local Government Act to consult with affected parties have all been
Ignored.
Fabricated and tampered documents were used in the decision-making process to suggest a level of support for the move from Western Springs to Waikaraka Park that does not exist.
Individuals linked to these fabrications were permitted to exert an undue influence over the process with little or no apparent oversight from those in positions of authority.
Senior management within TAU and Council as well as the mayoral department were all aware of what has transpired but at no stage have intervened to restore some credibility to behaviour that can only be characterised as biased and predetermined.
The governing body of the sport (Speedway NZ) was completely misrepresented and a letter of support they provided for upgrades was presented as support for “consolidation”.
They were left out of decisions affecting the future of the sport, by TAU, Council, and the [promoter] that council has appointed “custodian” of the sport at Waikaraka.
Waikaraka Park is physically much smaller with a much-reduced crowd capacity (3,500) and parking issues. Motorsport is expensive and sponsorship covers a generous portion of costs. Reduced crowd capacity leads to lost sponsorship and decreased competitor numbers, then the crowds stop coming.
Western Springs has a capacity of 20,000 for Sports and 55,000 for concerts. Figures from the previous show over 100,000 attended for a 12-night season.
The rhetoric from the governing body that continues through TAU and the Mayor cannot be backed by a business case with essential figures such as revenue, expenditure, attendance etc, because TAU refuse to release these and Councillors made their decision without them.
One sport has received a peppercorn lease for 30 years and $11 million in rate payer funding to control another sport, in a private deal. The sport affected has had no say, nor has the community funding it. The purported reason for the $11 million transfer was to accommodate open-wheel speedway but these funds contribute towards fulfilment of pre-existing plans that never included it.
TAU maintain their story that no one applied to operate speedway at Western Springs and use this as their main argument. Two applications were submitted outside of the short 30 business day EOI process.
TAU and the promoter had a private deal in place to relocate speedway months prior and were negotiating the deal and transfer of funds with Maungakiekie-Tamaki Local Board during the EOI process.
Also, the EOI application deterred applicants with the statement, “TAU is currently negotiating with the promoter of Western Springs Speedway for a one season agreement for 2024-25”.
The Western Springs Speedway Association with the support of current and past speedway promoters from around the country, has submitted an EOI and has received conflicting views from high-ranking council officers as to whether it will be considered.
Representing over 1000 members from the sport and community, the Association has filed at the High Court for judicial review.
Several councillors have already expressed the view that they would have voted in favour of speedway staying at Western Springs, had they been presented the correct and relevant information.
No decision has been made on the future of Western Springs.
Consolidation of Speedway at Waikaraka Park has not occurred.