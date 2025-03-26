As has been well-documented, Auckland Council voted late last year to approve an $11 million upgrade to Waikaraka Park and consolidate the region’s open-wheel racing to the venue.

Western Springs Speedway is set to close as a result and plans are already afoot to redevelop the venue.

A group of campaigners have been lobbying for the venue to be saved over what it believes is a miscarriage of justice for the sport.

Featured Videos

The ‘Save our Speedway’ group took the matter up with the Serious Fraud Office and Speedcafe understands that the investigation is ongoing.

Now, Mayor Brown has addressed the issue for the first time publicly since last year’s decision.

“There’s a lot of fear-mongering nonsense going around social media now about Council’s position on speedway at Western Springs,” Brown said.

“To be clear, I think Speedway has a place and I want to see it flourish.

“The promoter told us that Speedway at Western Springs just isn’t financially viable anymore, and it puts a burden on the ratepayer of $1.2 million a year.

“For something that only 12,800 people went to last year. That’s less than go to a corner dairy.

“We want to get more out of our assets and there’s a much better home for speedway at Waikaraka Park.

“That’s why myself and the majority of councillors voted to spend $11 million on developing Waikaraka in time for the next season.

“The Waikaraka option gives speedway security of tenure with better amenities at a location that is more accessible by public transport and has less concern over noise.

“This will make speedway more commercially viable and give it a much brighter future.”

It’s time to set the record straight on Speedway at Western Springs. pic.twitter.com/N72ZvULMrk — Mayor Wayne Brown (@MayorWayneBrown) March 25, 2025

The video concludes with a statement: “Auckland Council has not yet made any decisions about the future of Western Springs stadium.”

Last week, details of a billionaire-backed football stadium came to light as well as pitches to redevelop the venue from the local rugby club and a music promoter.

Western Springs Speedway hosted what, as it stands, was its last meeting on March 22.

Assets associated with the speedway are already being sold by the promoter Bruce Robertson.

Robertson is the incumbent promoter at Waikaraka Park, where open-wheel racing is set to join the saloons.

A listing for the safety fence and lights on New Zealand auction website TradeMe has garnered several comments from disgruntled fans.

“My Lease at Western Springs has come to an end so I need to dispose of my assets,” he replied to one commenter.

“I’ve spent enough of my money keeping Speedway going for the last five years at Western Springs so if you buy the fence you are in a good position if the courts decide on Speedway’s side.”