New Zealand outlet Stuff has published renders and a video of the facility, which would include a 12,500-seat stadium and amenities.

The proposal is being championed by NBA star Steven Adams, who plays for the Houston Rockets. All Blacks rugby legend Ali Williams is pushing the proposal with his partner Anna Mowbray of ZURU fame.

Billionaire football club owners Bill Foley of Auckland FC and Bennett Rosenthal of Los Angeles FC are also backing the project.

The A-Leagues team is majority owned by Foley with the aforementioned part-owners in the squad.

The new facility at Western Springs would not only house the football team, but would have covered basketball courts and padel courts.

In June, Auckland Council’s economic development agency, Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, issued an expression of interest from organisations and potential capital partners “outlining their ideas for how Western Springs Stadium could best contribute to meeting Auckland’s sports, entertainment and festival needs into the future.”

According to Stuff, Auckland Council is considering the proposal. It comes at a time when Save our Speedway organisers continue their crusade to have racing remain at the quarter-mile dirt oval.

Like speedway activity, the Ponsonby Rugby Club would have to vacate Western Springs to facilitate the new stadium and accessories.

“Auckland is one of the best cities in the world, in the best country in the world. Western Springs is a core part of Auckland’s history, and we want to help continue that legacy,” Williams said in the proposal.

“I played in this park as a kid, feeding the geese. I played football for Western Springs on that turf and went on to start my rugby career on these grounds. This is a big mission for us, it’s personal and grounded in giving back.

“Unfortunately the project is large. It’s building from the ground up. For it to be the best it can be for the community, it must be purpose-built. We have proposed alternatives that we can see would work well for my old club, which we will help to support as everyone works through this change.”

Racing is set to stop at Western Springs Speedway after the final meeting on March 22 after Auckland Council voted to consolidate open-wheel and saloon racing in Auckland to Waikaraka Park.

Save our Speedway campaigners are still fighting the decision.