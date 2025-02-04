The letter from the Auckland TQ Midget Association was used as part of a motion by Auckland Council’s economic development agency, Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, to bring open-wheel racing and stock car racing together under one venue at Waikaraka Park.

However, Auckland TQ Midget Association boss Michael Brough claimed the letter was fraudulent and not written by him. According to the New Zealand Herald, changes were made to “tidy the letter up” but ultimately misrepresented the governing body’s position.

The letter from the Auckland TQ Midget Association was withdrawn before the Auckland Council voted on the $11 million upgrade. A volunteer has reportedly referred the letter to the Serious Fraud Office.

There were seven items presented by Tātaki Auckland Unlimited supporting the upgrade to Waikaraka Park and the subsequent closure of Western Springs.

Auckland Council was forced to adjourn the first meeting to confirm the position of the so-called supporters due to concerns held by Council members.

In a similar vein to the Auckland TQ Midget Association, Speedway New Zealand’s letter of support was withdrawn over concerns its support would result in the closure of Western Springs.

Without it, Auckland Council in October last year still voted in support of the consolidation.

Councilor John Watson, a vocal opponent to the closure, questioned the seven supporting letters and their validity as well as citing conflicts of interest.

He also noted that two of the letters came from the incumbent promoter who had “a clear financial interest in the outcome.”

Cr Watson questioned the process. He noted the letters of support were gathered by the promoter’s manager, presenting a conflict of interest and that a council employee or independent appointee should have been tasked with gauging support.

Cr Watson also questioned two letters of support from “relatively random individuals” – one competitor and one commentator – and that their view was that racing should remain at Western Springs Speedway.

“Make no mistake about it though this one letter labelled as potentially fraudulent is very damaging indeed – to the credibility of this entire process and to the integrity of a number of individuals associated with it,” Cr Watson wrote.

“For the council to attempt to palm it all off as a ‘genuine mistake’ just doesn’t cut it… not when you look at who did what and when to alter the content, appearance and overall impression of this communication.

“And with whose knowledge before the decision was made in council? Given the trainwreck to date and the yet further damaging revelations still to come there is a real case to be made for taking this matter out of the hands of Auckland Council for it has become hopelessly compromised.

“By the way, this matter has been conducted right from the start in denying both the Western Springs Speedway community and the Auckland public any meaningful say in this and by the increasingly inappropriate behaviour of key individuals who have led and influenced the outcome of this process.”

In the wake of the New Zealand Herald’s report, Western Springs Speedway took to social media with a lengthy statement outlining its position.

Western Springs Speedway condemned the “sensational headlines” but affirmed: “The staff and management of Western Springs Speedway deny any involvement with any intentional action to misrepresent the facts in this matter.”

Promoter Bruce Robertson does not have an agreement in place with Auckland Council to host racing at Western Springs beyond the current summer season.

The council meeting to consolidate racing to Waikaraka Park came with an element of urgency to begin the $11 million upgrades in time for the 2025/26 season.

In October, Tātaki Auckland Unlimited representatives said that if the upgrade was not approved there was a risk that Waikaraka Park would not be ready in time for open-wheel racing to be moved permanently.

“We did previously expend a substantial amount of money searching for possible ways for speedway to continue at this venue, but we could find no realistic solution to continue,” the Western Springs Speedway statement read.

“The current agreement to operate ten dates this season only came after much negotiation with TAU and at a considerable legal cost. Without this extension speedway would have ceased in March 2024 at the completion of the restricted 2023/24 season.”

Western Springs Speedway went on to state the “reality, practicality and financial sustainability” meant racing activity at the venue was unfeasible.

“As a promotion we are not directly associated with the fight to remain, we have exhausted that quest,” the statement continued.

“We see the investment into a new venue on an area of land that is designated a motorsport facility as a more stable option to provide Open Wheel Speedway a long term home.

“However we do not deny anyone else the right to follow whatever course they wish.

“The most immediate task at hand is to put on the best shows we can for the next three meetings and to give Western Springs Speedway the send off that it deserves.”

A redevelopment of Western Springs has been on Auckland Council’s radar for more than a decade while users continued to fight to keep racing at the venue.

Three races remain on the 2024/25 calendar at Western Springs Speedway on February 22, March 1, and March 22.