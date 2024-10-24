On Thursday, Auckland Council met at Auckland Town Hall to decide whether to transfer the sum from its long-term budget to facilitate the consolidation of speedway racing in Auckland.

Fundamentally, the agreement would have reallocated funding to upgrade Waikaraka Park to allow open-wheel and tin-top racing to share the same venue.

It would also mean racing at Auckland’s oldest venue, Western Springs Speedway, would cease at the end of March next year.

However, a last-minute letter from the sport’s governing body, Speedway New Zealand, distancing itself from a 2023 report ultimately led to the decision being deferred.

A report by Tātaki Auckland Unlimited included letters of support from various stakeholders to consolidate, including Speedway New Zealand.

However, Speedway New Zealand general manager Aaron Kirby stated in a letter read at the meeting by Councillor John Watson that there had been a “misrepresentation of the intent” of the initial support letter.

“We would like it noted for the record that Speedway New Zealand has at no time ever considered supporting the closure of Western Springs Speedway and to date have not formally been informed that this was an option being considered,” the email to Cr Watson read.

“Speedway New Zealand notes that a letter dated 19th August 2024 is recorded as supporting the consolidation of Western Springs an ASSC at Waikaraka Park and wishes to have it noted for the record that this was not and is not intended to support the permanent closing of Western Springs Speedway.

“At no time was Speedway New Zealand notified of any consolidation of speedway at Waikaraka Park nor were we informed that the letter requesting support for the continued funding of Waikaraka would be used in such a way. In bold print, the sole intent of the letter was to support the ongoing investment to upgrade the facilities at Waikaraka Park.

“To have the letter recorded in the agenda and its attachments as support for the consolidation of speedway at Waikaraka Park is a complete misrepresentation of the intent of the letter. Speedway New Zealand Inc. does not support the closure of Western Springs Speedway for numerous reasons that we feel we have not been given the opportunity to speak to, let alone consult our members on.

“Should the true intent of our letter not be conveyed with the members in accordance with today’s meeting, we would like it noted that we withdraw the letter of support altogether as we believe the implication that we support the masterplan will have far-reaching consequences of both our organisation and the sport.”

After the letter was read out, the meeting was paused to allow council chief executive Phil Wilson, Tātaki Auckland Unlimited chief executive Nick Hill, and other officials to discuss the matter.

Hill advised that the decisions should be deferred to keep the process safe to make a robust decision and present accurate information for the sake of clarity.

“We have had some new information and while I don’t want to leave the impression here that there has been some bad faith here, there is another letter from that same organisation which I think in good faith staff have taken to mean one thing, that has been called into question,” he said.

The consolidation of speedway activities and closure of Western Springs Speedway is estimated to save Auckland Council upwards of $1.2 million.

The proposal had unanimous support from the Maungakiekie-Tāmaki Local Board.

There was consternation among some council members during Thursday’s meeting as debate raged over the validity of Speedway New Zealand’s concerns.

Not every council member received the letter from Speedway New Zealand, which caused further tension.

It was ultimately concluded that the letter changed some aspects of the 2023 report but did not change the advice to consolidate Auckland’s speedway racing.

Some council members were left disgruntled by the last-minute letter. It was noted that other letters of support were still valid and explicitly endorsed the consolidation.

Bruce Robertson, the promoter of open-wheel racing at Western Springs Speedway and tin-top racing at Waikaraka Park, attended the meeting.

He told the Herald after the meeting that regardless of the outcome, his time promoting open-wheel racing at Western Springs Speedway was up at the end of his current agreement with Tātaki Auckland Unlimited.

The vote to transfer $11 million came with some urgency so that upgrades could be made in time for the 2025/26 season.

By the meeting’s end, the deferral was carried 14-6 with a meeting to take place within the next two weeks.

Acting Mayor Desley Simpson, who chaired the meeting, said the deferral was necessary to clear up conflicting information from one organisation.

“Can I just confirm that the reason for this deferral is that we’ve got information that has been presented today that we didn’t have before – in fact, as chair, I don’t think I’ve got it – and that we have just been presented live,” said the acting Mayor

“If anything, that is poor process. What we just need to do is have a look at that letter because I’ve only just verbally heard it once. We need to check some stuff and we will reconvene this item to make sure that we know what we’re doing in a few days time.”

Cr Watson concluded with a somewhat ominous statement suggesting there would be more angst in the subsequent meeting.

“I just would make the point, the reason the matter is being deferred is because it goes to the accuracy and probity of information that’s put before us, that’s not a minor matter. I would say, to be fair, that was my first question,” said Cr Watson.

“I’ve got more substantive questions to come on other matters to do with Western Springs… but I would just say that letter is the tip of the iceberg as far as I’m concerned and I look forward to the reconvened meeting to raise matters that I regard as far more substantive, notwithstanding the fact that information put before us made before us to make decision has to be accurate.”