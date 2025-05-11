The son of 2014 Bathurst 1000 winner Paul controlled the weekend’s second and final race from lights to flag after beating polesitter Zach Bates off the start.

Eggleston Holden driver Bates came under pressure late from Race 1 winner Rylan Gray, but the battle was called off when a late Safety Car intervention meant the race finished under yellow.

Lochie Dalton and Reuben Goodall ensured Tickford secured four of the top five places in the Race 2 result.

Gray was the round winner from Reuben Goodall and Morris, who was congratulated by father Paul and friends Broc Feeney and Brodie Kostecki in parc ferme.

Morris returned to Super2 this year with Tickford after a year in Carrera Cup and has taken just two rounds to chalk up a win.

Sixth through 10th at the flag were Jackson Walls, Cody Burcher, Brad Vaughan, Bailey Sweeney – who ran third early but gradually lost ground – and Jarrod Hughes.

The race’s two Safety Car periods were both caused by Anderson Motorsport Mustangs.

Ayrton Hodson pulled off with a suspected gearbox failure on lap three, while a mistake in the dying stages ended with Ryan Tomsett in the Turn 4 gravel trap.

Erebus Academy teammates Jobe Stewart and Max Geoghegan were also on the retirements list after an unfortunate mid-race clash.

Stewart was tagged at Turn 2 by Mason Kelly and spun into the path of Geoghegan, resulting in the right-side of Geoghegan’s Commodore clouting the rear of the Stewart machine.

The Dunlop Super2 Series continues in Townsville on July 11-13.

Result: Dunlop Super2 Series, Symmons Plains, Race 2