Eurocup-3 is an alternative to the highly popular FIA-backed Formula Regional European Championship, but features the same Tatuus T-318 chassis.

The 2025 season will take Scoular to famous Formula 1 grand prix venues, past and present, including the Red Bull Ring, Portimao, Paul Ricard, Monza, Spa-Francorchamps, Barcelona, and popular MotoGP venues Assen and Jerez.

“We decided on Eurocup-3 because it is where I will be able to learn the most,” said Scoular.

“The grid is the strongest in Europe outside of FIA Formula 3, so it is definitely a place where I can grow and develop as a driver.

“The Tony Quinn Foundation has provided phenomenal support,” he added.

“Obviously, there’s the financial side — but the support, advice, and coaching from Tony [Quinn], Josie [Spillan], Daniel [Gaunt], Greg [Murphy], John [Gordon], and Steve [Horne] has been invaluable.

“They generously provide their time to help me grow and learn. I am proud to be associated with, and an ambassador of, the Tony Quinn Foundation.”

Scoular will race under the Palou Motorsport umbrella, a six-car team owned and operated by three-time IndyCar champion Alex Palou.

“The vibe with Palou Motorsport has been great, and I’ve been settling in very well,” said Scoular.

“The ethos of the team is built around ‘family’. The team has the passion to win.

“Palou makes himself personally available to help coach and develop the drivers.

“I’ve really enjoyed working with Alex and the team and look forward to the year ahead.”

While the Tatuus T-318 chassis is common across the various Formula 3 competitions, Scoular said that its small technical differences are noticeable.

The Formula Regional Oceania Championship utilises a Toyota engine, whereas the Formula Regional European Championship uses an Alpine motor.

Eurocup-3 cars are fitted with an Alfa Romeo engine, a battery-powered push-to-pass system, with an alternative Formula 1-style front and rear wing.

“The Eurocup-3 car has definitely taken a lot of adjusting to after coming out of CTFROC,” said Scoular.

“This has included learning how to use ‘push to pass’, adjusting to more downforce, racing on FIA Grade 1 Formula 1 tracks, and driving on a different tyre.

“I am really enjoying the characteristics of the Eurocup-3 car and the championship. The tracks are awesome.

“In the next few weeks, I have more testing. After that, it will be time spent on the simulator with my driver coach, gym, bike riding, paddle — while also managing school and exam preparation.”