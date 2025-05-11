The Shell Fords were sensationally scrubbed from Saturday’s opener for running skid blocks under the front bumper that didn’t confirm with the Vehicle Specification Document.

It was the second time on Saturday that Supercars Technical had alleged that DJR was illegally modifying skid blocks, and while an earlier charge was successfully defended, in this case the evidence was too strong.

Supercars are fitted with skid blocks under both the front bumper and the side skirts. The blocks are a control part and while able to be worn naturally, as is their job, they cannot be modified.

The first hearing centred on the skid blocks on the side skirts of the cars with an issue flagged by Supercars Technical after qualifying for the first Tasmanian race.

In that case the allegation was that the long plates had been machined so that they tapered upwards from rear to front, which would feasibly allow the front of the car to run lower.

DJR argued that the wear was natural and that light sanding had been undertaken to remove scratches and gouges.

Critically, the parts in question hadn’t been quarantined during scrutineering, which means they weren’t used as physical evidence in the hearing.

The case was thrown out by Motorsport Australia, a situation thought to have displeased Supercars Technical and some rival teams, who felt the breach was obvious.

The second hearing was centred around the skid blocks under the front bumpers. Again the allegation was that they had been machined to be thinner, allowing lower front ride height.

In this case the scrutineering processes were followed more diligently, the parts were quarantined and the case from Supercars Technical was significantly stronger.

DJR made the same argument, that the wear was natural and any sanding had been to remove scratches and gouges.

However, with physical evidence now in the mix, the breach was established when stewards inspected the front bars off the cars from Race 1, and one from Brodie Kostecki’s car from Race 2 which had not been modified.

Complicating the matter is that the rules (currently) don’t stipulate a minimum depth for the skid blocks, unlike the planks in F1, for example. In this case organic wear is allowed, the parts just can’t be modified.

Hence, the charge was non-compliance with the VSD.

Speedcafe understands that more robust regulation around the blocks, including a minimum depth, is an ongoing discussion for Supercars Technical and that changes are likely.