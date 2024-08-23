Jack Doohan has been promoted from Alpine reserve driver to full-fledged F1 race driver for 2025.

The 21-year-old had his future confirmed by the team in a largely expected announcement.

“I am so happy to secure promotion into a full-time race seat in 2025 with BWT Alpine F1 Team,” said Doohan.

“I am very grateful for the trust and belief by the team's senior management.

“There is so much work ahead to be prepared and ready and I will give my best in the meantime to absorb as much information and knowledge to be ready for the step up.

“It's exceptionally satisfying to be the first graduate of the Alpine Academy to be in a race seat with the team and I'm extremely thankful to those who supported me along the way to make this a reality.

“It's an exciting moment, a proud day for my family, and I look forward to taking it all in and pushing hard behind the scenes.”

New Alpine team boss, Oliver Oakes, added: ”We are very excited to promote Jack into the race seat from next season and, in doing so, giving him the opportunity to showcase his skill and talent in Formula 1.

“Jack will become the first driver to graduate from the Alpine Academy into a race driver position with the team, so that is exceptionally pleasing for the team and its young driver pathway.

“Personally, I have worked with Jack back in 2019 and I am fully aware of his raw talent and potential.

“He is a very hard worker behind the scenes and his commitment is hugely valued by the entire team.

“Alongside Pierre, we have a well-balanced driver line-up with a good combination between youthful energy, experience, and pure speed.

“We look forward to working with both Jack and Pierre in order to keep developing the car and bring the team up the grid.”

The son of five-time motorcycling world champion Mick, Doohan cut his teeth racing karts before graduating to British Formula 4 in 2018.

His path to F1 then took him to EuroFormula Open before joining Formula 3 with HWA Racelab in 2020.

He swapped to Trident for the following year, finishing second in the championship behind Dennis Hauger.

Formula 2 beckoned for 2022, which saw him race for MP Motorsport, winning three times in his rookie year.

A switch to Virtuosi for 2023 saw him finish third, winning three more times, but car issues in the opening rounds cruelled his hopes of championship victory.

For 2024, Doohan made the decision not to continue in Formula 2 and instead focused his efforts on his role supporting Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon.

That has been well received, with both drivers praising the work he has done behind the scenes, particularly in the simulator.

With Doohan and Oscar Piastri confirmed on the grid for next season, should Daniel Ricciardo also secure a new deal it would mark the first time in 48 years that Australia has had three drivers in the world championship.