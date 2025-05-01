Van Gisbergen, who drives full-time in the Cup Series with Trackhouse Racing, is set to contest four Xfinity road course races in JRM’s #9 Chevrolet Camaro.

The Watkins Glen outing on August 9 is the last of the set for SVG with Dale Earnhardt Jr’s team, with Mexico City (June 14), Chicago (July 5) and Sonoma (July 12) also on the schedule.

Those events mark a real chance for the 35-year-old Kiwi to get back to victory lane amid a tough slog with Trackhouse in the Cup Series.

Van Gisbergen is currently 35th in points with a sixth place on the road course at the Circuit of the Americas in March his only top 10 finish to date.

The triple Supercars champion won three Xfinity Series road course races last year during his full-time season in the second-tier with Kaulig Racing.

His return to the class will come as teammate to 18-year-old hotshot Connor Zilisch, who took a remarkable win on his Xfinity Series debut at Watkins Glen last year.

Zilisch is sixth in the current Xfinity standings but will miss this weekend’s race in Texas due to a lower back injury sustained last time out at Talladega.

Cup Series regular Kyle Larson is set to sub for Zilisch at Texas in the #88 Camaro.