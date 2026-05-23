Drivers exited their trucks shortly after the scheduled start amid inclement conditions.

Practice and qualifying were rained out, forcing NASCAR to set the field according to the rule book, reverting to the qualifying metric.

That gave pole position to Corey Day’s #7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado, which was to be driven by Kyle Busch before his untimely death.

With the order set by the metric, van Gisbergen is scheduled to start from second-to-last in 36th.

NASCAR brought the start of the race forward to 9:00am AEST.

The race has been delayed to 10:00pm AEST.

NEWS: Tonight’s race at @CLTMotorSpdwy has been postponed due to weather. The race is rescheduled for tomorrow at 8:00 a.m. ET on FS1. pic.twitter.com/pHg9ifQe4U — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Trucks (@NASCAR_Trucks) May 23, 2026

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