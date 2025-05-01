Melbourne-based teams have today unpacked their machines following a return trip from New Zealand that was slightly delayed by Cyclone Tam.

Multiple squads have posted images of their returned cargo on social media including Grove Racing, which did so complete with its Taupo trophy haul posed in shot, above.

Queensland teams have been busily turning around their cars since unloading on Tuesday morning, giving them five days of preparation before the drive down to Melbourne.

The odd one out is Brad Jones Racing, which is based in Albury on the border of New South Wales and Victoria and not set to receive its four-car fleet until Friday.

The Supercars field must be back on the water next week, with ferry trips scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday to take the cars across Bass Strait ahead of the weekend’s Tasmania Super440.

A BJR spokesperson told Speedcafe the team is comfortable with its tight turnaround.

The team is aiming to have its trucks depart Albury on Tuesday night but can leave as late as Wednesday morning to make the afternoon’s ferry.

One Supercar, the Blanchard Racing Team’s Super2 Mustang of Bailey Sweeny, is already in Launceston after undergoing a rookie test at Symmons Plains last week.