Max Verstappen will start from pole for the third time this season with Lando Norris alongside him on the front row.
Championship leader Oscar Piastri will start fourth, alongside Kimi Antonelli, whom he bested off the line during Saturday’s Sprint.
Jack Doohan will start from 14th while a battery issue in his Racing Bulls meant Liam Lawson could do no better than 15th.
|1. Max Verstappen
(Red Bull – Honda)
|2. Lando Norris
(McLaren – Mercedes)
|3. Kimi Antonelli
(Mercedes)
|4. Oscar Piastri
(McLaren – Mercedes)
|5. George Russell
(Mercedes)
|6. Carlos Sainz
(Williams – Mercedes)
|7. Alex Albon
(Williams – Mercedes)
|8. Charles Leclerc
(Ferrari)
|9. Esteban Ocon
(Haas – Ferrari)
|10. Yuki Tsunoda
(Red Bull – Honda)
|11. Isack Hadjar
(Racing Bulls – Honda)
|12. Lewis Hamilton
(Ferrari)
|13. Gabriel Bortoleto
(Sauber – Ferrari)
|14. Jack Doohan
(Alpine – Renault)
|15. Liam Lawson
(Racing Bulls – Honda)
|16. Nico Hulkenberg
(Sauber – Ferrari)
|17. Fernando Alonso
(Aston Martin – Mercedes)
|18. Pierre Gasly
(Alpine – Renault)
|19. Lance Stroll
(Aston Martin – Mercedes)
|20. Oliver Bearman
(Haas – Ferrari)
