The Temerario Super Trofeo will be used in 2027 across North America, Asia and Europe.

First unveiled at last year’s Lamborghini World Finals, the launch at Lamborghini Arena offered a glimpse of the car in its final specification.

The Temerario Super Trofeo builds on the success of the Huracan Super Trofeo, which has been used since 2015.

The Huracan underwent updates in 2019 and 2022, giving it a shelf life of more than a decade.

The new offering from Lamborghini will cost $485,000 AUD, excluding GST for the Asia-Pacific region.

The Temerario Super Trofeo is powered by a twin-turbocharged V8 engine capable of delivering 620hp at 7000rpm and 650Nm of torque.

Unlike the road-going version, the Super Trofeo is rear-wheel drive as opposed to all-wheel drive.

The car is also fitted with a six-speed sequential gearbox from Hoer.

“Last weekend, we have not only celebrated the incredible history of Lamborghini, but also to open a new chapter in our motorsport journey,” said Stephan Winkelmann, Lamborghini CEO.

“The Temerario Super Trofeo represents a completely new direction and marks the beginning of a new for Squadra Corse.

“For the first time, our Super Trofeo cars will be powered by a turbocharged powertrain and will be built entirely in-house at Automobili Lamborghini.

“This investment reflects a clear vision that motorsport is not simply a side project, but a core pillar of Lamborghini supported by a long-term strategy.”

Lamborghini Super Trofeo Asia has made two recent visits to Australia, racing at The Bend Motorsport Park in 2024 and Sydney Motorsport Park last year.

“With this product, our goal was to develop a car that is driver friendly while integrating more sophisticated components,” said Lamborghini head of motorsport Andrea Reggiani.

“The new Temerario Super Trofeo is deeply connected to our GT3 platform, sharing key components such as the gearbox and the braking system.

“At the same time, the car features important differences to the GT3 model: the turbochargers are the same the road-going Temerario and the car is fitted by 2-way adjustable KW Automotive dampers.”

All three Super Trofeo championships will converge on Monza at the end of the year for the Lamborghini Super Trofeo World Finals.