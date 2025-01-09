Doohan was named Esteban Ocon’s successor at Alpine following the Belgian Grand Prix after the Frenchman left the operation for Haas.

Ocon was so eager to join his new team that an early exit was negotiated, affording Doohan an opportunity to make his F1 race debut at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the end of F1 2024.

That saw the 21-year-old become just the 19th Australian to start a world championship grand prix as he partnered Pierre Gasly at Yas Marina.

It was a solid debut performance; he heeded advice ahead of the weekend to build into the event to see the chequered flag without incident or accident.

Despite that, speculation has continued to surround Doohan with claims he remains at risk of losing out to Colapinto at Alpine with some suggesting a deal is imminent.

The Argentine impressed during his stint with Williams last season and has been linked to a number of teams up and down pit lane, including Red Bull.

However, a spate of crashes in Brazil and Las Vegas saw his stock fall and interest dwindle.

That has not stopped reports from Colapinto’s homeland claiming he could still be on the grid in 2025, speculation not helped by comments from Alpine advisor Flavio Briatore.

“The only thing we can be sure of is death,” he told Le Parisien when asked of Doohan was safe for the start of F1 2025.

“We’ll start the year with Pierre and Jack, I can guarantee that. After that, we’ll see as the season progresses.

“I have to get the team in the right condition to get results and the driver is the one who has to conclude the work of nearly 1,000 people behind him. Everyone works for just two people.

“If there’s a driver who isn’t making progress, who isn’t bringing me results, I change him. You can’t be emotional in F1.”

Sources inside Alpine have insisted to Speedcafe that suggestions Doohan would not start the year are wide of the mark, going so far as to say “he’s our driver for 2025.”

Indeed, those sources insist the son of five-time motorcycling world champion Mick Doohan has the full support of the team as he ramps up to begin his F1 career proper.

After two seasons as reserve driver and three as part of the broader Alpine Academy, the operation knows the Australian well.

He has demonstrated his value, both in and out of the car with his input during the difficult early rounds of F1 2024 playing an important role.

He has sat in on engineering meetings, tested the current and previous model cars to clock up thousands of kilometres in F1 machinery, completed a crucial simulator program, and now raced for the team.

Doohan gave up the opportunity to race elsewhere in 2024 to remain faithful both to Alpine and his F1 dream.

That dedication and the potential he demonstrated both in F1 machinery and throughout his junior career is why he was offered the opportunity in the first instance.

To date, he has delivered what has been expected of him and there is no reason to expect that to change as F1 2025 gets underway in Melbourne in March.

Speculation may persist but Alpine remains insistent that Doohan is the man for the job.