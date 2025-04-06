The Iron Dames driver was leading the GT3 class in her Porsche 911 when she was hit by the second-placed AF Corse Ferrari 296 driven by Elesio Donno.

Garcia speared across the track and got airborne before clouting the tyre wall. So violent was the hit that the tyre barrier separated and spilled out onto the track.

Fortunately, the following cars avoided most of the debris bar one LMP3 car. The race was immediately red-flagged with 57 minutes remaining in the race.

Garcia was able to walk away from the wreckage under her own power.

After the incident, Iron Dames took to social media to confirm Garcia had been transported to a local hospital.

“Following a heavy incident on track during the Michelin Le Mans Cup race at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Marta Garcia is currently on her way to the hospital for precautionary checks,” the statement read.

“She is conscious and undergoing all necessary examinations. We will keep you updated as soon as we have more information.”

After a lengthy clean-up, the race resumed with 30 minutes to go.

The Le Mans Cup race was won outright by Cedric Oltramare and David Droux for CLX Motorsport in their LMP3 Ligier JS P325.

Australia’s Griffin Peebles won the LMP3 Pro-Am class with Germany’s Steve Parrow. They wound up ninth overall.

Peebles will be back in action in the European Le Mans Series with WTM by Rinaldi Racing in the 4 Hours of Barcelona alongside Torsten Kratz and Leonard Weiss in a Duqueine D09.