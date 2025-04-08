Racing a Porsche 911 GT3 R with Iron Dames, the F1 Academy champion was rear-ended by a Ferrari 296 GT3 on the chute between Turn 9 and 10 at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

The hit speared her off into a barrier and spat tyres back across the track.

Garcia briefly got airborne before coming to a rest in the middle of the circuit where she was fortunate not to be hit again.

“Yesterday I experienced one of the toughest moments in my career,” Garcia wrote on social media.

“I had a very heavy crash at the Circuit de Barcelona, with an impact of 21 Gs.

“Another driver hit me from behind and I went straight into a tire barrier next to the wall.

“The car caught fire, and although I managed to get out by myself, I inhaled some smoke and felt dizzy afterwards.”

Initially, Garcia couldn’t extract herself from the car after damage to the door locked her in.

The Spaniard was pictured walking away from the wreckage after the crash with the assistance of trackside marshals.

Garcia was taken to a nearby hospital where she stayed overnight to be observed.

“I couldn’t open my door because it was stuck from the impact, and I started panicking as more and more smoke was coming into the car… until the marshals broke the co-driver’s door and got me out,” said Garcia.

“I’m so thankful to them for reacting so quickly and for the job they did.

“I spent the night in the hospital and will probably stay one more night just as a precaution.

“All scans came back clear, but I’m still feeling shaken and not quite back to normal yet.

“I will take some time to rest properly and come back racing soon.”

The Michelin Le Mans Cup is a support category to the European Le Mans Series and features LMP3 and GT3 cars.

Iron Dames went on to win the European Le Mans Series opener with their sister car, driven by Sarah Bovy, Michelle Gatting, and Celia Martin.