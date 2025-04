James Allen will lead the way for Australia in the LMP2 Pro-Am class with Sergio Sette Camara and Anthony Wells. They’ll start sixth in the eight-car class.

Griffin Peebles is set to start fifth in LMP3 with Torsten Kratz and Leonard Weiss in the WTM by Rinaldi Racing Duqueine D09.

Garnet Patterson will start ninth in the 13-car LMGT3 field for United Autosport in its McLaren 720S alongside Michael Birch and Wayne Boyd.

The 4 Hours of Barcelona is set to get underway at 8pm AEST.