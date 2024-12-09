Doohan was a credible 15th at the flag in an event where, by the team’s own admission, he was thrown in the deep end.

Still, it was a strong debut as he didn’t put a foot wrong throughout the 58-lap race.

It was a performance that stood on the shoulders of a progressive build-up in a composed weekend that belied his 21 years.

“Super grateful for every lap, for the experience, and super grateful for the team,” Doohan said of his maiden race.

“It was great that we ended up getting P6 in the constructors’ and Pierre P10 in the drivers’ standings is a great result from his side.

“Learning to be done on the hard tyre,” he added.

“Happy to finish in the same pace as others on the same strategy towards the end of the race, so just looking forward to taking this all in next season.”

The race filled with chaos, including an opening corner clash that saw Oscar Piastri spun to the rear of the field. Sergio Perez retired on the opening lap after contact with Valtteri Bottas, Franco Colapinto was tagged by Piastri, and Bottas was forced out after a clash with Kevin Magnussen.

Doohan was involved in none of it and saw the chequered flag without incident. However, he did have one unexpected experience in the closing stages.

“My thumbs were harder,” he said when asked what was more difficult than expected in the race.

“They weren’t really working too well at the end of the race, to be honest.

“That was weird, something that I wasn’t expecting.”

But while that caught Doohan by surprise, he admitted that nerves ahead of his debut never got on top of him.

“They were less than I was expected,” he said.

“The team, to be honest, made it so seamless. Super thankful to the whole Alpine academy, the TPC, the test team, Luca de Meo, Flavio [Briatore], Oli [Oakes] for this opportunity and for all they did to prepare me for this race.”

It was a useful experience as Doohan now looks ahead to 2025.

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix was a toe-in-the-water for the Australian, a chance to get an early taste of F1 before heading into a full season.

Out that came valuable lessons.

“Leaning how much to push on the first sort of 20 laps on that hard tyre on the second stint,” he explained.

“I obviously came past Bottas, who was struggling quite a lot on the hard and I didn’t really know how much to push.

“I didn’t want to overcook it on my first race and lose out to K-Mag – I didn’t really know where he was.

“I think I can push more and use the tyre a little bit more, but nevertheless, I’m grateful that I finished the race and took so much learning from it.”

Doohan will remain in Abu Dhabi for Tuesday’s post-season test before heading back to Enstone to celebrate the season with the team.

After that, a few weeks on home soil beckons before preparations for 2025 begin in earnest.