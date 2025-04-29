British historic racing specialists Ric Wood Motorsport recently hosted a grand opening for its flash new headquarters.

Images posted by the team to social media show a range of classic machines sitting in the foyer area, including the Commodore.

Wood has owned the car since 2018, driving it at historic events including the famed Goodwood Festival of Speed.

The Commodore is dressed in a 2010 Holden Racing Team livery although never raced in the factory colours.

It started life as a HSV Dealer Team entry before being campaigned under Walkinshaw’s Bundaberg Racing banner and then being sold to Brad Jones Racing.

The Holden is somewhat of an outlier in the Wood workshop that features several cars built by his team to period specifications.

Historic racing rules in the UK allow such new builds to compete with period machines.

Cars produced by Ric Wood Motorsport include Nissan Skyline R32 GT-R Group As and Ford Capris in various specifications, including Group 2 and Group 5 trim.