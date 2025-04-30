The 31-year-old Kiwi revealed the news in a social media post featuring his daughter, Lucy, and accompanied by both US and New Zealand flags.

“So honoured to be able to join my daughter and wife as an American Citizen,” he wrote. “Consider myself very lucky to now have dual citizenship in two amazing countries.”

McLaughlin hails from New Zealand but relocated to Australia with his family at aged nine, rising through the motorsport ranks to become a triple Supercars champion for DJR Team Penske.

The Bathurst 1000 winner then moved to the US to compete full-time in the IndyCar Series with Team Penske in 2021.

He married wife Karly – who hails from New York and met McLaughlin during a trip to Las Vegas in 2016 – at the end of 2019.

McLaughlin has well and truly established himself on the IndyCar scene with Penske, finishing inside the top four in all three seasons contested to date and scoring seven wins.

He’s currently eighth in the 2025 standings ahead of this weekend’s Alabama Grand Prix, which he heads to after topping the final day of the Indy Open test last week.