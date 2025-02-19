Doohan fronted the press alongside Alpine team-mate Pierre Gasly ahead of the F1 75 Live event, the first-ever collective season launch in the world championship’s history.

Doohan is poised to embark on his first full F1 season after making an 11th-hour debut at last year’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

However, speculation surrounding the Australian’s future has been rife since Alpine’s signing of Colapinto as reserve driver.

Featured Videos

Colapinto has joined the squad from Williams after nine races with Grove operation in 2024 in place of Logan Sargeant.

The Argentine driver caught the eye during that stint and was briefly linked to a move to Red Bull.

Colapinto has been signed on a multi-year deal by Alpine and joins Paul Aron and Ryo Hirakawa among its reserve driver ranks.

However, given his experience and potential commercial value to the team, coupled with his eye-catching performances in 2024, speculation has been rampant that he is set to replace Doohan should the Australian falter.

“I’ve been told he’s a reserve driver,” Doohan said when asked about Colapinto’s presence within the team.

“I think regardless, you’re one of 20 Formula 1 drivers in the world.

“I know when I was a go-karter, in Formula 3, Formula 2, I would do anything to be in Formula 1 and sacrifice everything.

“I don’t think necessarily if it’s someone inside the team, outside the team, anyone that’s performing well, you’re always going to have pressure on your shoulders because you’re in such a cutthroat sport.

“Whatever pressure there may be, I look forward to enjoying that, embracing it, and just enjoying my Formula 1 season.”

He then dismissed suggestions Colapinto’s arrival as a 21-year-old reserve on a longer-term contract undermined his position.

“I was a 21-year-old reserved driver last year with a long-term contract,” he shot back.

“But no, I don’t [feel undermined]. Maybe I should. I don’t really understand that question, but definitely not.”

Alpine publicly supports Doohan, who was promoted after two seasons as the team’s reserve driver.

He is a six-time Formula 2 race winner having spent just over two seasons in the F1 feeder category.

That followed four wins during the 2021 Formula 3 season, and second placings in the F3 Asian Championship in both 2019 and 2020.

Colapinto meanwhile boasts only a single F2 victory in a truncated stint that ended midway through 2024, his first full season.

He finished fourth in the 2023 F3 championship with two Sprint race wins.

Both Colapinto and Doohan have already spent time in F1 machinery in 2025 with a private test in an older-spec Alpine at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya earlier this month.

Aron and Hirakawa joined the pair, while Gasly banked miles separately as part of a Pirelli tyre test.