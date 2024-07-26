The Australian spent two seasons with McLaren in 2021 and 2022 before having the final year of his contract terminated.

It was a trying period for the West Australian, who chalked up a victory at the 2021 Italian Grand Prix in what was the high point in his time in Woking.

McLaren is now arguably the fastest team in Formula 1 and dominated the Hungarian Grand Prix a week ago.

“Obviously, most of my time there was a bit more of a struggle or a challenge,” Ricciardo recounted.

“Did I predict this? I'm not going to say yes, because I don't think I did.

“So I guess from that point of view, it is a bit of a surprise that in two years, less than two years, they are probably currently the quickest package on the grid.

“But I also don't look at that like, ‘oh man, like if only I could have had that',” he added.

“That's the sport, that's how it is… you take your hat off to them.

“Anyone in this sport that's doing well and developing and making such a big step in a short amount of time, you have to compliment that.”

While McLaren has gone from strength to strength, Ricciardo's fortunes have also improved.

Under intense pressure at the start of the year, the 35-year-old has found his groove once more – even if results have not always reflected that.

His name has even been thrust into contention for a potential mid-season promotion to Red Bull Racing as Sergio Perez continues to struggle.

It's thought the Mexican has this weekend's even to stake his claim for the drive beyond F1's summer break.

Conversely, it creates an opportunity for Ricciardo, where a strong result in Belgium this weekend could net significant gains.

“I don't want to say you're as good as your last race, but there is, like, when it comes to these moments, these races are more critical than any other,” Ricciardo reasoned.

“Coming into Budapest, and this wasn't anything I'd heard from them, but even just myself, just telling myself, ‘look, these could be two very, very important races in my career and just leave it all out there and do everything I can'.”

While the race in Hungary didn't go his way, there were signs that his improved form has continued.

“I'm definitely happier where I am now than the first few races this season,” Ricciardo admitted.

“I felt good all season, but it wasn't quite clicking, for lack of a better word, you know, the first few races.

“I've been able to get more out of myself, certainly the last few races. And I think it's trending in the right direction.

“That's obviously important,” he added.

“Of course you want to be awesome every race, but I knew obviously after the first few that I still had to find a little bit, but I'm definitely happier.

“I'm more comfortable with where I'm at and just showing those signs of speed that I know I have.”

Ricciardo signalled a return Red Bull Racing as the end-game for his F1 comeback, which he made at last year's Hungarian GP in place of Nyck de Vries.

The Aussie's early season performances were put in the shade by team-mate Yuki Tsunoda, though have improved as the year has gone on.

Curiously, Tsunoda has not been linked with a Red Bull Racing promotion despite the Japanese driver's more impressive results this season.

“Obviously going up, that's, as I said last year, that's like my goal,” Ricciardo confessed.

“I'd love to return, but you know, there's also talks that will I even be here?

“There is so much to kind of fight for. And yeah, I think for that, I just really made a point to every race you prepare.

“Things are happening quickly and you've just got to try and, I think in these situations, focus on yourself and get the most out of that and then see where the wind takes me,” he added.

“Coming into Budapest, I knew it was going to be two important weekends coming up before the break and obviously hit the break with a bit of momentum.

“That's where my head's at. So try and do well.”

Ricciardo remains the only Red Bull driver without a race contract in place for 2024.