Charles Leclerc topped opening practice for the Miami Grand Prix with a 1m29.310s to lead the way for Ferrari, finishing 0.297s clear of Max Verstappen.

Oscar Piastri was third for McLaren, just ahead of the second Ferrari of Hamilton, while Kimi Antonelli completed the top five despite ending his session early with a suspected power unit issue.

George Russell followed in sixth, with Lando Norris seventh after a disrupted final run, while Pierre Gasly led the midfield in eighth for Alpine.

Isack Hadjar and Carlos Sainz completed the top 10, with Franco Colapinto and Alexander Albon just behind for Alpine and Williams respectively.

Sprint qualifying for the Miami Grand Prix begins at 4:30pm local time (6:30am AEST).

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Results: Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix, Free Practice 1