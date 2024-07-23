Australian Racing Group has informed competitors that a two-round minimum is in place for a team or driver to be considered for an appearance on the streets of Adelaide.

That effectively means anyone who hasn't raced in Trans Am this year, and wishes to race in Adelaide, has to be on the grid for both the EVENTelec Race Queensland and Supercheap Auto Bathurst International events.

The Bathurst and Adelaide events will take place on consecutive weekends, giving Trans Am a rapid-fire finish to the season.

The eligibility rule has the backing of Dream Racing Australia boss Craig Scutella.

“Trico Trans Am Series in 2024 has gone to a higher level,” said Scutella.

“It has been spectacular – fast, tight and combative. The Seven Network's TV ratings reflect this as the standards of the drivers and teams is pound-for-pound the best on the Australian motorsport landscape.

“DRA is expected to have an expanded team at Bathurst and Adelaide in what will be the biggest fortnight of our year.

“The new ruling from ARG is a great initiative from the category manager to entice competitors to enter the remaining rounds of Trans Am in addition to supporting the loyal, existing entrants.

“It is a credit to both PBR and ARG to have aligned their businesses to ensure the continued success of both TA2 and Trans Am through this tough economic period.”

Trans Am will make its second appearance on the Adelaide 500 undercard after first racing on the parklands circuit back in 2020.