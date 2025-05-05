Russell finished third behind Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris in Miami but came under threat post-race.

Red Bull claimed that the Mercedes driver did not slow sufficiently under yellow flags for Gabriel Bortoleto’s stranded Sauber.

Both teams subsequently fronted officials where Red Bull’s protest was deemed unfounded.

Russell has therefore retained third place in the race, with Max Verstappen classified fourth.

The Claims of Red Bull

Red Bull claimed that, while Car 63 lifted the throttle when the yellow flag was displayed, it did not reduce speed and therefore has not complied with the requirements of Article 26.1 a) of the Sporting Regulations. 6. In their mind “discernibly reduced speed” as required by the regulations means passing the yellow flag zone at an absolute speed which is lower than the speed before entering the yellow flag zone.

They stated that the driver of Car 1 which was running directly behind Car 63 had done that.

Mercedes’ arguments in defence

Mercedes argued that the common practice accepted by all teams and the FIA was and still is that significantly lifting the throttle in a yellow flag zone is considered as an appropriate reaction and they therefore complied with the relevant regulations.

The driver of Car 63 stated that he saw the single yellow flag and the stranded car next to the track and therefore significantly lifted the throttle to react to the yellow flag.

The team further argued that the lift by Car 63 was more significant than what was observed from other cars.

Conclusions of the Stewards

It was evident from the onboard footage as well as from telemetry that Car 63 lifted the throttle when passing the yellow flag zone. The throttle was lifted by approx. 25 percent and this resulted in a reduction of torque of approx. 30 percent.

Article 26.1. a) requires the driver to have “discernibly reduced speed” in a yellow flag zone but does not specify if that means reducing the absolute speed or reducing the speed relative to the regular racing speed in the relevant part of the track.

The speed of Car 63 in the yellow flag zone was considerably slower than the regular racing speed, but the absolute speed while passing through the yellow flag zone increased slightly.

The Stewards determine that the requirement of Article 26.1 a) concerning the reduction of speed in a yellow flag zone can only relate to a reduction relative to the regular racing speed as the reduction of the absolute speed can, depending on the part of the track in which the yellow flag is displayed, represent a compliance or a non-compliance with the regulations whereas a reduction of the relative speed always signals that the driver has acknowledged and respected the yellow flag. For instance, in a braking zone the absolute speed can be

reduced without necessarily complying with the regulations.

Decision

The Protest is rejected as it is not founded.