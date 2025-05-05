The protest has been lodged with officials by Red Bull, citing a breach of the International Sporting Code.

It claims that Russell failed to adequately slow under yellow flags during the race.

Officials confirmed the protest and have summoned representatives from both Red Bull and Mercedes.

Russell finished ahead of Max Verstappen after benefiting from a mid-race Virtual Safety Car when Oliver Bearman’s Haas suffered an apparent power unit issue.

That allowed the Mercedes driver a cheap pit stop and he emerged from the lane ahead of Verstappen in third place.

He then maintained that to the chequered flag, a run which included another Virtual Safety Car period as Gabriel Bortoleto ground to a halt on the back straight.

Red Bull argues Russell did not slow for the initial yellow flag for that incident.

However, onboard footage from Russell’s car appears to include a notable change in engine note, consistent with a throttle lift, with the driver himself acknowledging that he slowed over team radio.