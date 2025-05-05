The Chip Ganassi Racing driver cruised home 16 seconds clear of Arrow McLaren’s Christian Lundgaard to score his third win from four races.

Palou started the race from pole position and was never truly challenged, leading 81 of the 90 laps in a third consecutive IndyCar race run without a single caution period.

“It was a perfect day, a perfect weekend,” said Palou.

“The car was amazing, super-fast. I had a ton of fun. I was a bit lonely there, but I loved it. It was an amazing day.”

RESULTS: Alabama Indy Grand Prix

Lundgaard’s charge from seventh to second demoted Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin back to third.

McLaughlin, winner of the 2023 and ’24 races at Barber, was Palou’s closest challenger early but had no answers for the Spaniard.

“When the guy is on top of his game, you just can do the best you can, in that regard,” said McLaughlin of Palou.

“I feel like week in and week out, we can challenge him. But if he keeps executing like this, all we can do is execute, as well.

“Props to his team, but it’s a long season. It’s way too early to be even worrying about points. We’ve just got to keep being there, and if we’re there, we’ll be OK.”

Dale Coyne Racing’s Rinus VeeKay starred by converting fifth in qualifying to a fourth-place finish for the minnow team, leading home Australian Will Power.

Pato O’Ward, Colton Herta, Alexander Rossi (who was on track to take second before a slow pit stop), Nolan Siegel and Josef Newgarden rounded out the top 10.

Palou leads the standings on 196 points from Lungaard (136), Kyle Kirkwood (127) and O’Ward (108), while McLaughlin is tied for fifth place with Felix Rosenqvist (105).

The IndyCar Series continues this coming weekend with the Sonsio Grand Prix at the IMS Road Course.