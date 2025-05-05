A fleet of 10 cars, one for each team, saw each driver pairing share the cockpit in an event that hilariously descended into chaos.

It proved a hit with fans as they circled the track, Charles Leclerc running George Russell off the road at points as they filmed one another from behind the wheel.

Track limits violations were rife as drivers banged wheels at little more than jogging speed around the Miami International Autodrome.

There was also contact between the Mercedes drivers and Lando Norris at the wheel of the McLaren car as Russell swept across the track, a chunk of the 4000,000 pieces breaking off the Mercedes.

Pierre Gasly also got in on the act, nosing into the rear of the wounded Mercedes on approach to Turn 17.

Russell ended up stuck on exit, squeezing the Williams into the wall as the Haas also stopped on track.

The hilarious parade was a further activation of Lego’s relationship with Formula 1, which has generated a range of products since being announced last year.

That includes all 10 cars being reproduced as part of the Speed Champions range in addition to Lego City, Icons, and Duplo sets.

“At the Lego Group, we are constantly striving to push the boundaries of what is possible,” said Julia Goldin, chief product and marketing officer of Lego Group.

“This latest challenge is a true testament to that, marking an extraordinary collaboration between the Lego Group, Formula 1 and its 10 teams.

“We know that drivable big builds have an unparalleled ability to evoke excitement amongst fans and are delighted to see the reaction unveiling 10 at the same time has brought.

“We hope these unique creations reinforce that with imagination and a Lego brick in-hand; creativity has limitless possibilities.”