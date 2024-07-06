Watch the full broadcast with English commentary by Speedcafe's Scott Rankin, Daniel Yeaman & Rhys Gardiner.

Bangsaen Grand Prix 2024 is here. It's time for the big one! Today the Bangsaen Grand Prix 2024 kicked off on track with the first practice sessions across the multiple categories taking part

This prestigious annual motorsport event is also the second round of TSS The Super Series 2024. The 3.7 km street circuit laid out in the almost undisturbed seaside town of Bangsaen, a hundred kilometres south east of Bangkok, turns into an epicentre of glamourous racing action each year.