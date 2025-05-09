Touring Car Masters

With points only for starting and finishing, the second round Trophy race was contested like all was at stake, and there were several damaged cars as a result.

The race started with the top six from qualifying, reversed and put to the back of the rolling start. Scott Cameron (Chev Camaro) and Jeremy Hassell (Holden Torana A9X) were off the front row.

Hassell won the drag to the first corner but ran wide while Cameron was hit by Tony Karanfilovski (Ford Mustang) and turned around. Dave Hender (Torana) took the initial lead ahead of Jude Bargwanna (Holden Commodore).

After a one-lap safety car Bargwanna grabbed the lead and held it until chased down and passed by reigning champion Adam Garwood in the family’s Ford Capri Perana. Danny Buzadzic (Torana) crossed the line third in front of Ryan Hansford (Torana) and Hender.

The latter was penalised 15s which dropped him behind Steve Johnson (Mustang), but still ahead of Aldo Di Paoli (Group Nc Camaro) and Joel Heinrich (Camaro).

Heinrich had a spin at Turn 6 while trying to pass Hender and was then inadvertently hit by Hansford who had already had a brush with the armco at the Hairpin. That corner was also the scene of Andrew Fisher (Torana) when spun around after contact from Hassell.

Race 1 will be at 11:15am AEST on Saturday

Tyrepower V8 SuperUtes

Cody Brewxzynski put a string of seconds behind him and won the first race of Round 2. The Toyota Hilux driver started on the outside of the front row and outpointed polesitter Jayden Wanzek (Mitsubishi Triton) to the first corner and was never headed.

Brewxzynski warded off Wanzek’s early challenges and took the chequered flag 1.7s ahead of Wanzek while Aaron Borg (Isuzu D-MAX) held off David Sieders (Mazda BT-50) for third.

Craig Woods (Hilux) had a slow getaway and from eighth, fought his way past Adrian Cotterill (Holden Colorado), then Cameron Crick (BT-50) and Paul Morris (Ranger) to finish a clear fifth.

Two others who had dramas just after the start were Jimmy Vernon (Triton) with contact which bumped him into Amar Sharma (BT-50) who went off through the sand trap. They finished 15th and 19th respectively.

Reigning champion Adam Marjoram (D-MAX) qualified on the front row. But he started rear of grid when found to be marginally underweight. Subsequently he charged through to finish sixth in front of Morris, Crick, David Casey (Triton) and Brad Vereker (Hilux).

The SuperUtes will be on track twice on Saturday with Race 2 at 8:30am and Race 3 at 2:30pm.

Battery World Aussie Racing Cars

Sporting the livery of the category owners, Scott Andriske has qualified fastest for the second round.

The Queenslander who cut his teeth racing HQ Holdens for many years, pushed his TFH Hire Service Mustang around the 2.411km circuit with a best time of 1:00.5296 which was 0.17s quicker than second in the series Kody Garland.

Just 0.013s further away was Mason Harvey while Round 1 winner Joel Heinrich was fourth as Mustang-bodied cars dominated the top order.

In fifth was Caleb Paterson the best of the Rookies and ahead of his teammate Kent Quinn who was the leader of the Masters class. Des Collier was seventh ahead of Reece Chapman, Asher Johnston and Andrew Corish who was 10th of the 23 that took part.

The pocket rockets will kick off Saturday’s racing with Race 1 scheduled for 8:00 am with Race 2 scheduled for 1:25 pm.