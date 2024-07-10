The Porsche will be one of the oldest FIA homologated GT3 cars on the grid come August 2-4.

Although it's unlikely to be a factor for outright race wins, the car will be a Trophy Series contender.

“I love this Porsche,” said Taylor.

“It just has so much mechanical grip, it's old school, it's loud, it's everything, but I can feel that car 10 times over what I can feel in any late-model aero model.”

An entry list is expected to be revealed closer to the next SpeedSeries event in south east Queensland.

In any case, Taylor said he's encouraged by the uptick in interest GT World Challenge Australia has garnered.

The series is now under the stewardship of the Stephan Ratel Organisation (SRO) that oversees most top-flight GT3 racing globally.

“The GT category is on a rise,” said Taylor.

“It would be fair to say that GTs have had a less favourable couple of years.

“But in more recent years, it's had bigger grids and it's great to see that the community is back and being involved in the class.

“It's pretty cool to have all the different brands and models racing in GT too.

“The way that the category is being presented has really stepped up as well. It has been done a lot better in its current format with everyone is enjoying it. I love GT racing.”

The next SpeedSeries event is the latest for Morris after an Aussie Racing Cars cameo on the streets of Townsville in support of Supercars.

A familiar face in touring car racing, Morris made his GT World Challenge Australia debut at the back end of 2022 in a Mercedes-AMG GT4.

“I've driven that car before at Queensland Raceway and it's a beautiful car,” said Morris.

“When he asked if I'd like to do it, I jumped at the opportunity. I had no hesitation.

“The Porsche of Scott's just has a really good feel. It's got a fair bit of aero, plenty of power and big tyres. It's got all the stuff you want.

“I'm now ranked bronze because of my age too, so it will be good to get in and have a rip.”