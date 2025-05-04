In the Ferrari 296, Jaxon Evans and Elliott Schutte finished the one-hour race 9.5s ahead of Ryan Wood and Steve Brooks in their Audi R8 LMS EVO II. Third place went to Broc Feeney and Brad Schumacher, also Melbourne Performance Centre Audi mounted.

In AM it was also a double up for Renee Gracie in her Audi as she overcame the additional pit time to beat the Koundouris brothers James and Theo, and Ben Schoot and Shane Woodman, in their Mercedes-AMGs.

Evans was very quick from the outset as he won the start over Tony D’Alberto (in Adrian Dietz’s Lamborghini Huracan) and put a 1.5s gap on second place by the end of the first lap.

Jordan Love then broke the lap record on the third lap.

Wood passed Tony D’Alberto and left him to hold off Feeney, Love (Ferrari) and Jayden Ojeda (Mercedes) who had stormed through from the rear of the grid.

Despite the pressure, D’Alberto held them off through to the compulsory pit stops.

In the aftermath of the pit stops, Dietz looped at Turn 4 and Schumacher speared off at Turn 2, but both recovered quickly.

Brooks was out in front by 7.5s over Schutte with Tim Miles (Audi) who took over from Brendon Leitch, next in front of Steve Wyatt (in for Love), and Paul Lucchitti who took over from Ojeda.

Equipped with four new tyres, Schutte was to catch and pass Brooks with laps to spare.

Meanwhile Schumacher marched forward and snared third from Miles before Lucchitti also moved ahead to finish fourth.

They were followed by George King and Sergio Pires (Mercedes), Declan Fraser and Liam Talbot who was just ahead of Alex Peroni/Mark Rosser (Audi) and Thomas Randle/Marcel Zalloua (Mercedes).

The next round of GT World Challenge powered by AWS will be at the SRO Shannons SpeedSeries meeting at Queensland Raceway on May 30-June 1.