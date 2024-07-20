CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz and co-driver Colin Braun sit second in the SRO-sanctioned category's Pro-Am class.

The team, which is run by Riley Motorsports, tested at the Virginia circuit on Thursday (local time) and withdrew a day later.

A bulletin issued by event organisers confirmed the #4 Mercedes-AMG GT3 had been pulled from the entry list.

It follows the IT outage that wreaked havoc globally, with airlines grounded and its impact reaching health services, media outlets, and supermarkets.

“Today was not a security or cyber incident. Our customers remain fully protected,” Kurtz wrote in a social media post.

“We understand the gravity of the situation and are deeply sorry for the inconvenience and disruption.

“We are working with all impacted customers to ensure that systems are back up and they can deliver the services their customers are counting on.

“As noted earlier, the issue has been identified and a fix has been deployed. There was an issue with a Falcon content update for Windows Hosts.”

CrowdStrike is prominent in motorsport with its highest involvement in F1 with Mercedes. The team also has a presence in LMP2 and GT4 racing.

Mercedes was impacted by the IT blackout at the Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix with its pit wall computers suffering the infamous blue screen of death.