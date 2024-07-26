Piastri headed a McLaren one-two in Hungary last weekend as he and team-mate Lando Norris slashed the squad's deficit to Red Bull Racing to just 51 points.

It's a stunning turnaround, having trailed the Milton Keynes squad by 115-point advantage after the Miami Grand Prix.

Norris won that event, with Piastri's success in Hungary the team's second win of the season.

Those results complement a raft of podium and points-paying results with at least one of McLaren's two cars in the points at every event in 2024.

“For the team, it's an incredible position to be in,” Piastri told selected Australian media, including Speedcafe.

“To have a one-two, and to have it as dominant as we did on Sunday, was incredible.

“It's one thing having results when you've capitalised on opportunities from others, or had good circumstances or whatever, but the weekend, we did purely on merit and on performance, which is everything we've been working towards for the last 18 months.”

The Hungarian Grand Prix moved McLaren into second in the constructors' championship ahead of Ferrari.

It's a sharp turnaround from little over a year ago when the squad was battling simply to get off the back of the grid.

Last weekend's race was, therefore, something of a turning point, as McLaren bested Red Bull Racing on merit.

Norris' win in Miami was influenced by the Safety Car but there were no such issues in Hungary – McLaren was simply faster.

“There's no denying that we have a very strong car and it's been consistent since Miami,” Piastri said.

“Miami, for my car anyway, was not the favourite but Lando's maybe it turned out it was – certainly wasn't at the start of that weekend.

“There's been a lot of races where we've been joint-favourite,” he added.

“I don't think there's been any weekends where we've clearly had an advantage over the rest.

“Red Bull have been very strong the whole way through pretty much; Mercedes have had their really good races; Ferrari have had their really strong races.

“Hungary really was the first time for us where we were clearly… we started the weekend incredibly strong and qualifying really showed that.

“So I hope that we're going to be the favourites in some way for the rest of the year, but I think it's so close.”

The pack has condensed as the 2024 season has worn on.

There have been seven winners from four teams from the opening 13 races of the year with Mercedes having won twice in the past two events.

“These cars are still very track-dependent,” Piastri noted.

“I would like to be the favourite at every race, but you can't rule out any of the top four teams really. I think the order will still change a bit.

“If we are favourites, it's not going to be by much, and if we get it wrong, there's going to be three other teams snapping at our heels.

“But there's going to be races where we're potentially snapping at the heels of others – it's just going to be very, very close.”

That ebb and flow could prove decisive as it has the potential to introduce sizeable swings in the constructors' points.

While the drivers' championship typically garners the headlines, team interest focuses on the constructors' title as it is the finishing position in that which determines prize money payments.

“The constructors' championship has been the target for a while now,” admitted Piastri.

“Even at the beginning of the season, or after a few races where Red Bull weren't looking as dominant as last year, we kind of [realised] that if things go well for us and not so well for others, we could be in with a shout.

“That's why you try and maximise it, because you never quite know how the fortunes are going to turn.

“We have taken a lot of points out of Red Bull in the last six or seven races, and the fight is well and truly on.

“I don't even think we're really a long shot of winning the championship now; we have a genuine chance to win the constructors' championship, which is a very exciting prospect.

“The drivers' standings, it is very much a long shot, I'll still try my best, but aim towards the constructors' championship is a really exciting thing to be part of.”