Seton will join Jake Camilleri in a Gomersall Motorsport-prepared Mercedes-AMG GT4 on August 2-4 in what forms round three of the season.

The Ipswich round marks the first three-hour endurance race for the series, featuring tyre changes and refueling.

Organisers are expecting upwards of 20 entries with the feature race to take place on Sunday morning.

It marks a reunion of sorts for Seton and Camilleri who teamed up in the 2016 Bathurst 12 Hour in a MARC car.

“I'm really looking forward to teaming up with Jake in the Merc,” said Seton.

“I enjoy working in the category, and I have no doubt that I'm going to enjoy getting behind the wheel.

“I've done quite a few laps at Queensland Raceway, so I don't need to learn the track. QR is the designated Super2 test track, so I've done plenty of miles around there.

“It's just going to be cool jumping behind the wheel of the Merc, getting in with Jake and giving it our best shot.

“It's been great to see how the category has developed over time. It has had a spike in entries, and I think that's because it's a good formula.”

It's the first time Seton will have raced the Camilleri-owned Mercedes-AMG GT4 but not his first GT4 outing.

Seton joined Matt Brabham and Tony Longhurst in the 2018 Bathurst 12 Hour in a BMW M4.

Seton has, by and large, stepped away from competing in top-flight tin-top racing.

He was a regular in the Supercars feeder series ladder but has focused his energy working on cars.

“The one hour races are great to be involved with,” said Seton.

“It's got a small level of endurance racing and strategy about it, but the three hour race will be different, and the view from behind the wheel will also be a new one to me.

“I've missed driving, especially that feeling of going out for qualifying with green tyres. You go out there and do your best. That's the bit I've missed the most this year.

“But I'm enjoying being involved with Jason Gomersall and his team, and looking forward to seeing what the future brings.”