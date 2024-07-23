The round will be at The Bend Motorsport Park and it will be the first time that the TA2 series has raced at the South Australian facility since 2019.

The format will feature separate qualifying session for each driver with three races across each race day on Saturday and Sunday.

The races will consist of sprint races for each driver and a longer enduro race, with a driver change in a minimum timed pit stop and both drivers will earn championship points.

The first driver pairings has already been locked in. TCR star Jordan Cox will reunite with Mark Crutcher in his Ford Mustang. They previously in last year's Kings of the North in Darwin, where Cox won the first in the co-driver race, and also clean swept the penultimate round at Sydney Motorsport Park in Crutcher's Mustang.

“We had a lot of fun together up in Darwin for the two-driver event last year, it is always super cool when you can get the chance to co-drive, it makes it a real team event. I has some great racing and great results with Crutcher last year and I am looking forward to doing it again in a few weeks' time,” said Cox.

Walkinshaw Andretti United Super 2 star Zach Bates will team up with Graham Cheney in his Chev Camaro. Fellow Super2 regular Jarrod Hughes will team up with Cheney's son Tyler, and Paul Hadley to be joined by former TA2 regular Hugh McAlister in a three-car PHD Motorsport team assault.

Supercars co-driver Todd Hazelwood who raced the first round at Sydney Motorsport Park, join with Joshua Thomas in his Ford Mustang.

Saturday and Sunday's races will be live and free to air on SBS, as well as on Fox Sports and Kayo Sports.