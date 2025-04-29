Ryan Preece lost a career-best second place finish while three-time Cup Series champion Joey Logano was stripped of his first top five of the season after their cars failed inspections.

The infractions were unrelated violations of rules regarding the rear spoilers on their Ford Mustangs, with Preece’s #60 entry found to be running unapproved shims.

“The infraction stemmed from an unintentional adjustment during pre-race inspection to correct a spoiler angle issue,” explained the team in a statement accepting the outcome.

“While the change did not provide a competitive advantage, it did not meet the approved compliance method.

“We respect the ruling and remain committed to integrity and adherence to NASCAR’s standards.”

Logano was stung for breaching regulations that require rear spoiler braces to be securely fastened at all times.

“One of the 18 bolts on the surface of the spoiler that connect to the base was found to be loose, and NASCAR penalized the team as a result,” read a Penske statement.

“This was not intentional and happened throughout the course of the race event. Team Penske accepts the disqualification.”

Preece and Logano were relegated to 38th and 39th in the results respectively.

NASCAR also announced that four cars would return to its Research & Development Center for further inspection after Talladega.

Kyle Larson’s Hendrick Chevrolet and Josh Berry’s Wood Brothers Ford are set for full inspections and engine dyno tests.

The Kaulig Chevrolet of Ty Dillon and 23XI Toyota of Bubba Wallace will also be observed on the category’s engine dyno.