The two V8-powered series, which share technical regulations, will now both be owned and run by HCC Distribution Pty Ltd.

The deal follows HCC, headed by Mark Crutcher, Graham Cheney and Paul Hadley, taking over the TA2 series and its car and parts agent PBR Distributions last year.

While there will be common ownership, Trans Am and TA2 will continue to operate as mostly standalone categories.

“This completes the circle for what we think is going to be a very exciting period for Trans AM and the TA2 Muscle Car Series,” said Crutcher.

“We have been inundated with new car orders given the strong calendar and television package offered for either championship this year, and the talent line-up in this weekend’s round at Mount Panorama highlights the value proposition that both TA2 and Trans AM now offer.

“The last time there was a 40 plus grid of pure V8s at the Mount it was the Supercar Development Series in 2006, almost 20 years ago!

“I would also like to acknowledge the efforts that Garry and Barry [Rogers] have put into building the Trico Trans Am series over the last six years and their support and ease of making this opportunity a reality.”

For ARG/Garry Rogers Motorsport, Trans Am was the last major category owned by the former administrative powerhouse that once ran TCR Australia, S5000 and Touring Car Masters.

GRM will continue to run cars in the series.

“The timing is right for GRM to step aside from the category management of Trans Am,” said Barry Rogers.

“The series under the guidance of Liam Curkpatrick has certainly stepped up to a very competitive and professional level.

“As a business, we are primarily focused on our racing and particularly the development of young drivers. We have found that as the competition has become more intense, the management of the category has become a distraction.

“For the continued upward trajectory of Trans Am, it made good sense overall to have the HCC group lead the way, given their recent investment in TA2 ownership, cars, parts supply and on track service to both Trans Am and TA2.

“On behalf of all Trans Am and TA2 car owners, I think it’s important to acknowledge the foresight of Peter Robinson who saw the potential of these fabulous race cars when he imported the first car into Australia some nine years ago, and none of this would have been achieved without his initial investment and belief in what has turned out to be one of the most exciting and entertaining motorsport categories in Australia and New Zealand.”