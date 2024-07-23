There was no bigger story over the weekend than Piastri joining the short list of Aussies who can call themselves Formula 1 grand prix winners.

Not that the breakthrough win came easy with Lando Norris briefly looking to take the ultimate villain storyline and refuse to follow team orders.

Former and AVL debate whether Lando was being a huge sook, or whether he had a case once at the front of the field.

Max Verstappen vs his very own team is another hot topic of conversation to come out of Budapest.

Closer to home, Former braved the cold weather to take in all of the action from Sydney Motorsport Park – and he has plenty to say about it.

All that and more in a packed episode of Full Credit to the Noise.

Check it out now via the links below.