The twice-around-the-clock enduro is the jewel in the GT3 calendar and forms part of the Intercontinental GT Challenge (IGTC), of which Bathurst is the customary season-opener.

Rudzis attended last year's Spa event while Prendergast, who returned to Supercars as its Head of Broadcast at the start of 2024, made the trip for the first time.

“It's been my first time to Spa Francorchamps and it is everything you expect and more,” he said.

“There's amazing elevation and it's beautifully prepared and surrounded by stunning forest. It's got similarities with Bathurst with a nearby small town and an epic track. It's been a fantastic experience.

“We have been treated extremely well by SRO [Stephane Ratel Organisation, which runs the Spa event and IGTC] and have been really impressed by their professionalism and attention to detail in putting on the event as a whole and the race itself.

“I've certainly been inspired with ideas for both Supercars and the 12 hour and I'd like to believe that we can adopt some of the learnings from this trip.”

As usual, the 24 Hours of Spa weekend saw a suit of big announcements from SRO, including the return of the Suzuka 1000km as part of a re-expanded IGTC calendar in 2025.

Rudzis and Prendergast spent time with SRO as well as manufacturers, teams, and drivers during their trip to the centenary edition of the famous Belgian race.

“It has been a very fruitful event with engagement from all vehicle brands to discuss current GT programs and the opportunities to come to Bathurst for 2025,” said Rudzis.

“Of course, there is lots to work through regarding schedules, logistics and budgets but the timing is perfect for these face-to-face discussions. There is no doubting that we are on the agendas of many key brands and teams who want to be part of Australia's International Enduro.

“The affection from race team personnel, drivers and fans of the Bathurst 12 Hour is mind-blowing. To have so many fans talk about getting up in the middle of the night from Europe or North America to tune into the 12 Hour race start to watch our sensational broadcast of the iconic sunrise is something we're very proud of.

“We are currently working through our Sporting and Technical regulations, and it has been fantastic to get feedback from the teams and other parties to plan the 2025 event. Our goal is to have these finalised in July for race entries to open.

“There have also been many discussions of what other activities we can have at the event, from Support Categories to demonstrations to unique vehicles on display, the possibilities are very exciting.

“Having Nathan here to observe the biggest GT event on the planet, executed so wonderfully by Stephane and his SRO team, has been an extremely worthwhile exercise.

“While understanding that we do a lot of things from a Bathurst 12 Hour and Supercars perspective that are already world class, we have also taken on plenty of learnings to bring home with us that we can use to continue to grow and evolve what we do ‘down under'.

“It has been an excellent trip and showcases the fantastic relationship we have with the SRO team and the global GT community, as part of the Intercontinental GT Challenge.”

As already announced, the Bathurst 12 Hour returns to a more customary date of January 31-February 2 in 2025, after taking place a fortnight later this year.

Logistics have become a challenge particularly for European-based teams due to global shipping dramas, which also saw this year's 24H Dubai postponed a fortnight.

This year's Bathurst 12 Hour regulations also caused consternation, with leading drivers and Triple Eight Team Manager Roland Dane slamming the highly prescriptive sporting rules which SRO had put in place as a BoP solution.

The 2024 24 Hours of Spa was won by the #7 Comtoyou Racing Aston Martin after late misfortune in pit lane for the #51 AF Corse Ferrari entry.

Bathurst 12 Hour winner Matt Campbell finished eighth in the SSR Herberth Porsche, Triple Eight Race Engineering failed to make the finish after Martin Konrad flipped their Mercedes-AMG under Safety Car, Brad Schumacher's Audi was a DNF due to mechanical dramas, while the Phantom Global Porsche piloted by Jaxon Evans finished 26th outright.

A number of the cars which raced at Spa will be eligible at Mount Panorama for the first time next year, including the Ferrari 296 GT3, Ford Mustang GT3, and latest Aston Martin Vantage GT3.