Colapinto will step into the car in Imola next weekend as Doohan’s F1 career comes to an end, at least for now.

The Alpine announcement made on social media added “for next five races.”

The Argentinian’s promotion has been expected since he joined Alpine, with suggestions that the Miami Grand Prix marked a key contractual milestone for Doohan.

After six races this season, a break clause is understood to have existed in his contract, opening the door for Alpine to promote Colapinto.

The 21-year-old impressed during a nine-race stint with Williams last season.

He twice finished in the points with a final tally of five points as Alex Albon, who competed in all 24 races, amassed only 12.

However, with Albon and Carlos Sainz under contract for 2025, there was no race drive available and Colapinto elected to switch to a reserve role with Alpine, reasoning his chances of landing a race seat there were higher.

He also enjoys financial backing courtesy of Mercado Libre at a time when Renault has demonstrated a clear desire to scale back its investment in the operation.

While Doohan has been a casualty of Colapinto’s return, it appears his promotion was the last straw for Oliver Oakes, too.

The Alpine team principal tabled his resignation yesterday and left the team with immediate effect.

Executive advisor Flavio Briatore is now in complete control of the team, the controversial Italian a firm Colapinto supporter despite managing Doohan.

Indeed, Briatore’s comments did much to fuel the flames of speculation that hounded the 22-year-old Australian throughout his tenure alongside Pierre Gasly.

Reports of the six-race contract clause came after suggestions Doohan could simply be dumped before the season got going.

When given the opportunity to shut down those rumours, Briatore would only go so far as to confirm the Aussie would at least start the year.

Oakes had moved to defend Doohan at points, though his comments seemed to come against the undercurrent out of Alpine, primarily from Briatore.

But while the odds were always seemingly against a long tenure in the race seat, Doohan did have the benefit of incumbency, and therefore had the opportunity – however brief – to demonstrate his worth.

Liam Lawson did as much in a five race stint in place of an injured Daniel Ricciardo in 2023, and Colapinto underscored his potential in his short stint with Williams.

Doohan was unable to make the same impact in his seven races with Alpine.

He crashed out on the opening lap of the Australian Grand Prix in what was an abrupt end to an otherwise promising weekend.

Doohan then struggled for pace in China where he was involved in a number of on-track skirmishes before crashing heavily in Japan.

Things looked better in Bahrain with a promising performance hindered by the Safety Car.

Another opening lap crash in Miami proved enough to seal his fate with the call made on Sunday evening, with his dumping now confirmed by the team.

While he has lost the race drive, for now, Doohan remains with Alpine.